College football: Georgia routs Arkansas, Michigan wins big at Wisconsin

Zamir White rushed for two touchdowns and recovered a blocked punt for another score, and No. 2 Georgia pounded No. 8 Arkansas 37-0 on Saturday at Athens, Ga., in the Bulldogs’ second consecutive shutout.

Georgia (5-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) raced to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter despite playing without quarterback JT Daniels, who was held out with a right lat injury.

Stetson Bennett filled in for Daniels and passed for only 72 yards as the Bulldogs relied on their running game and top-rated defense to beat Arkansas (4-1, 1-1).

Georgia, leading the nation in total defense and scoring defense following last week’s 62-0 win at Vanderbilt, held Arkansas to 10 first downs and 156 yards.

The Bulldogs rushed for 273 yards while continuing their committee approach at running back. James Cook had 87 yards on 12 carries. Kenny McIntosh had 57 yards. Kendall Milton ran for 48 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown. White had scoring runs of 3 and 15 yards. He finished with 68 yards on 16 carries.

No. 14 Michigan 38, at Wisconsin 17

Cornelius Johnson caught both of Cade McNamara’s touchdown passes and the Wolverines remained unbeaten with the win over Wisconsin, which lost starting quarterback Graham Mertz to a chest injury.

The Badgers (1-3, 0-2 Big Ten) trailed 13-10 and had the ball to start the third quarter when Mertz was sacked by Daxton Hill on a third-and-9 play. Mertz and tight end Jake Ferguson both went to the locker room with chest injuries after that play, and neither returned to the game.

Once Mertz and Ferguson departed, Michigan scored 25 straight points to put the game out of reach.

The Wolverines (5-0, 2-0) won at Madison for the first time since 2001 by shutting down Wisconsin’s rushing attack, something Michigan had failed to do the last couple of seasons. Michigan had lost in each of its last five trips to Camp Randall Stadium.

McNamara was 17-of-28 passing for 197 yards. Highly touted freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy also played and had a 1-yard touchdown run plus a 56-yard touchdown pass to Daylen Baldwin.

Mertz completed 8 of 15 passes for 115 yards with a touchdown pass to Chimere Dike before getting hurt. Chase Wolf replaced Wolf and went 3 of 8 for 52 yards with an interception and a touchdown pass to Clay Cufiff.

Minnesota 20, at Purdue 13

Trey Potts ran 4 yards for the go-ahead touchdown 70 seconds into the second half, and the Golden Gophers held on for the win.

Texas 32, at TCU 27

Bijan Robinson ran for a career-high 216 yards with two go-ahead touchdowns and the Longhorns won their first first Big 12 road game since accepting an invitation to join the Southeastern Conference.