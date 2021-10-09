Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova wins, fifth-seeded Garbine Muguruza loses at Indian Wells
Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova won her second-round match in straight sets at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday at Indian Wells, while fifth-seeded Garbine Muguruza was beaten.
Pliskova advanced to the third round with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Magdalena Frech at the combined ATP and WTA event. Pliskova fired six aces, giving her a Tour-leading 387 this year, and converted five of her six break points.
Muguruza, who won last week’s event in Chicago, lost to Ajla Tomljanovic 3-6, 6-1, 6-3. It was Tomljanovic’s first win in seven tries over a top-10 player this year. She was a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon in July.
Emma Raducanu came down to earth in her first tournament since her U.S. Open title, losing in straight sets to Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the BNP Paribas Open.
U.S. Open winner Daniil Medvedev and 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu had night matches.
Two other seeded women lost.
Anna Kalinskaya outlasted No. 28 Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, and American Amanda Anisimova defeated No. 30 Camila Giorgi 6-4, 6-1.
No. 12 seed Ons Jabeur, who lost to Muguruza in the Chicago final, advanced with a 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3 win over Anastasija Sevastova for her Tour-leading 45th match victory of the year.
Men’s tennis has been dominated by three players with a combined 59 more majors than Daniil Medvedev, the top seed at Indian Wells. That gap will shrink.
On the men’s side, No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz, No. 11 Diego Schwartzman, No. 16 Reilly Opelka and No. 18 Daniel Evans won.
No. 9 Denis Shapovalov was leading 3-0 when Vasek Pospisil retired.
