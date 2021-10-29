College football: Best games to watch in Week 9

Texas running back Bijan Robinson turns upfield against Oklahoma on Oct. 9 in Dallas. (Jeffrey McWhorter / Associated Press)

No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State, 9 a.m., Fox

The biggest game in the history of this bitter rivalry should be full of extra hate given the stakes.

Advertisement

No. 9 Iowa at Wisconsin, 9 a.m., ESPN

Many metrics say the Badgers are better than their record. They can start proving it against rival Iowa. Or not.

Texas at No. 16 Baylor, 9 a.m., ABC

The Bears relish any chance to beat Texas. With the Longhorns leaving the Big 12 soon, a win would be even sweeter.