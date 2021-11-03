Advertisement
UCLA defensive lineman Jay Toia continues practicing after combative video surfaces

Jay Toia calls out while wearing a UCLA football uniform
UCLA defensive lineman Jay Toia reacts on the bench after a game against Washington on Oct. 16 in Seattle.
(Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
UCLA freshman defensive lineman Jay Toia continued to practice with the team Wednesday, one day after a video surfaced showing him using abusive and threatening language.

Bruins coach Chip Kelly acknowledged having watched the video but deflected questions about Toia’s status, saying the school was following university protocols concerning student conduct.

During the 51-second video that surfaced on the internet Tuesday, Toia directs profanity toward a female student while standing in an elevator doorway, using a term that disparages her gender.

Toia also prevents a group of students wearing Halloween costumes from leaving the elevator.

“Can we just go?” one female asks Toia.

“No,” he responds. “I’ll slap a b— too.”

“Oh my God,” another female in the elevator responds to the outburst.

After Toia inquires whether they are USC students, women in the elevator say they attend UC Santa Barbara.

“No, nobody’s a Trojan here,” one female student responds. “We go to UCSB.”

Toia responds with another profane threat.

Toia has played in a reserve role this season, making his only three tackles during a road win over Arizona. He initially picked USC out of Simi Valley Grace Brethren and competed in spring practice before transferring to UCLA.

Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

