UCLA defensive lineman Jay Toia continues practicing after combative video surfaces

UCLA freshman defensive lineman Jay Toia continued to practice with the team Wednesday, one day after a video surfaced showing him using abusive and threatening language.

Bruins coach Chip Kelly acknowledged having watched the video but deflected questions about Toia’s status, saying the school was following university protocols concerning student conduct.

During the 51-second video that surfaced on the internet Tuesday, Toia directs profanity toward a female student while standing in an elevator doorway, using a term that disparages her gender.

Toia also prevents a group of students wearing Halloween costumes from leaving the elevator.

“Can we just go?” one female asks Toia.

“No,” he responds. “I’ll slap a b— too.”

“Oh my God,” another female in the elevator responds to the outburst.

After Toia inquires whether they are USC students, women in the elevator say they attend UC Santa Barbara.

“No, nobody’s a Trojan here,” one female student responds. “We go to UCSB.”

Toia responds with another profane threat.

Toia has played in a reserve role this season, making his only three tackles during a road win over Arizona. He initially picked USC out of Simi Valley Grace Brethren and competed in spring practice before transferring to UCLA.