College football: Best games to watch in Week 10

Each week, The Los Angeles Times’ national college sports reporter J. Brady McCollough will help plan your Saturday game-watch schedule by revealing the matchups he will have his eye on at each stage of the day’s slate (all times PDT).
Kegs and Eggs
Army vs. Air Force (Arlington, Texas), 8:30 a.m., Ch.2
The 56th playing of this rivalry will be the first football game at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.
No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska, 9 a.m., Ch. 11
Call it Scott Frost’s last stand. Nebraska has been close in some brutal losses and has a final shot at glory.
No. 9 Wake Forest at North Carolina, 9 a.m., Ch. 7
It was supposed to be Mack Brown’s Tar Heels with the top-10 ranking. Can they put an end to Wake Forest’s run?
Liberty at No. 16 Mississippi, 9 a.m., SEC Network
Hugh Freeze back in Oxford on the opposing sideline? A quarterback duel between Matt Corral and Malik Willis? Talk about entertainment.
Fire up the grill
No. 3 Michigan State at Purdue, 12:30 p.m., Ch. 7
The Spartans historically have been vulnerable to an upset after beating Michigan. Purdue is very capable.
No. 11 Oklahoma State at West Virginia, 12:30 p.m., ESPN
Mike Gundy has quietly kept the Cowboys in contention this year, but a trip to Morgantown can be treacherous.
No. 12 Baylor at Texas Christian, 12:30 p.m., Ch. 11
TCU will be playing without Gary Patterson as head coach for the first time since 2000. Baylor has a lot riding on this one.
No. 13 Auburn at No. 14 Texas A&M, 12:30 p.m., Ch.2
The winner stays alive for the SEC West Division title and can continue to hope for an Alabama slip.
Night game buzz
No. 4 Oregon at Washington, 4:30 p.m., Ch. 7
If the Ducks seem extra motivated to beat their rival, the Huskies have the words of their head coach, Jimmy Lake, to thank.
Texas at Iowa State, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Is the Steve Sarkisian Year 1 train wreck over yet? A win over Iowa State would at least stop the carnage from piling up for one week.
After dark
Texas San Antonio at Texas El Paso, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2
The College Football Playoff might not recognize UTSA’s fine work getting to 8-0, but the Roadrunners can play some ball.
USC at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
The Trojans don’t have much to play for other than pride, but they can also heat up Herm Edwards’ seat if they pull this off.