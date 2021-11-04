College football: Best games to watch in Week 10

Wake Forest offensive lineman Michael Jurgens (55) looks to embrace wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson (5) after Roberson scored a touchdown against Duke on Oct. 30 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Matt Kelley / Associated Press)

Army vs. Air Force (Arlington, Texas), 8:30 a.m., Ch.2

The 56th playing of this rivalry will be the first football game at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.

No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska, 9 a.m., Ch. 11

Call it Scott Frost’s last stand. Nebraska has been close in some brutal losses and has a final shot at glory.

No. 9 Wake Forest at North Carolina, 9 a.m., Ch. 7

It was supposed to be Mack Brown’s Tar Heels with the top-10 ranking. Can they put an end to Wake Forest’s run?

Liberty at No. 16 Mississippi, 9 a.m., SEC Network

Hugh Freeze back in Oxford on the opposing sideline? A quarterback duel between Matt Corral and Malik Willis? Talk about entertainment.