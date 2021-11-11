NFL Week 10 picks: Chiefs edge Raiders; Rams rebound; Chargers are upset

Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season begins Thursday with the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups.

Farmer’s record last week: 8-6 (.571); season 85-51 (.625). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 8-6 (.571); season 66-68-2 (.493).

Teams on bye: Bears, Bengals, Texans, Giants.

Times Pacific. Lines according to FanDuel (O/U = over/under):