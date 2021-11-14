NFL Week 10 roundup: Steelers and Lions slog their way to tie; Titans top Saints

PITTSBURGH — Playing without star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who entered the COVID-19 protocol on Saturday night, the Steelers slogged their way to a 16-16 tie with the Detroit Lions on Sunday in an ugly nearly four-hour marathon that produced more comedy than highlights.

Mason Rudolph completed 30 of 50 passes for 242 yards with a touchdown and an interception, but struggled with consistency while making a spot start. Najee Harris ran for 105 yards and at times appeared to be Pittsburgh’s only legitimate offensive weapon as the Steelers (5-3-1) saw their four-game winning streak halted in the dank mist at rainy Heinz Field.

De’Andre Swift ran for a career-high 130 yards for the Lions (0-8-1), who relied heavily on the run to avoid a ninth straight loss with quarterback Jared Goff rendered almost completely ineffective.

Goff connected on 14 of 25 passes for just 114 yards as the NFL saw its first tie since Cincinnati and Philadelphia played to a draw after 70 minutes on Sept. 27, 2020.

Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt left in the third quarter with a hip injury and did not return. He was hurt when he took down Goff to push his sack total to 12 1/2.