Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live updates, news, odds and start time

Sunday’s inactives for Vikings vs. Chargers
Here’s who won’t be in uniform for today’s game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chargers at SoFi Stadium:
Chargers injury updates: Drue Tranquill is out, Kenneth Murray Jr. in
The Chargers aren’t expecting to have Drue Tranquill on Sunday when they play Minnesota at SoFi Stadium. The linebacker was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday.
Kenneth Murray Jr. will take Tranquill’s place as he returns from the injured reserve list. Murray, who has missed the last five games because of an ankle problem, is expected to be activated Saturday.
Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Betting lines, odds, start time and how to watch
Minnesota Vikings at Chargers (-3, O/U 52), 1:05 p.m. Sunday, FOX
Hill: The Minnesota Vikings (3-5 SU, 4-4 ATS) lost another heartbreaker last week, falling 34-31 in overtime to the Ravens. Remarkably, four of the Vikings’ eight games have been decided by a field goal on the final play of the game. The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3 SU and ATS) were on the right side of a last-second field goal, winning in Philadelphia last week. Both teams should have plenty of room to run, as the Vikings allow over 136 yards per game on the ground (30th) while the Chargers are dead last in the league, allowing over 161 rushing yards per game.
Chargers-Vikings should be close encounters of the nail-biting kind
The NFL standings say the Chargers (5-3) are two games better than Minnesota (3-5).
In a league that embraces deception, not even the standings can be trusted.
“You can’t really look at someone’s record,” Chargers running back Austin Ekeler said. “You have to say, ‘Hey, this is gonna be another NFL team. They’re gonna play as hard as they can just like we are.’ There are no easy wins in the NFL.”
Very true. Also very true this season for the Chargers and Vikings is that there are no easy losses.
Save for the Chargers’ 34-6 no-show in Baltimore last month, these teams have lived on some of the slimmest margins in the league.