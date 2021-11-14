Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live updates, news, odds and start time

Chargers-Vikings should be close encounters of the nail-biting kind

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler carries the ball during a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 7. (Matt Rourke / Associated Press)

The NFL standings say the Chargers (5-3) are two games better than Minnesota (3-5).

In a league that embraces deception, not even the standings can be trusted.

“You can’t really look at someone’s record,” Chargers running back Austin Ekeler said. “You have to say, ‘Hey, this is gonna be another NFL team. They’re gonna play as hard as they can just like we are.’ There are no easy wins in the NFL.”

Very true. Also very true this season for the Chargers and Vikings is that there are no easy losses.

Save for the Chargers’ 34-6 no-show in Baltimore last month, these teams have lived on some of the slimmest margins in the league.

