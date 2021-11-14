Share
Live
Chargers

Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live updates, news, odds and start time

Share
Chargers players celebrate a touchdown in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 4.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers and Minnesota Vikings have won and lost by slim margins in most of their games this season, and the trend likely will continue Sunday.

By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Sunday’s inactives for Vikings vs. Chargers

By Jeff Miller

Here’s who won’t be in uniform for today’s game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chargers at SoFi Stadium:

Share

Chargers injury updates: Drue Tranquill is out, Kenneth Murray Jr. in

By Jeff Miller

Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray gestures during a game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 19.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

The Chargers aren’t expecting to have Drue Tranquill on Sunday when they play Minnesota at SoFi Stadium. The linebacker was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday.

Kenneth Murray Jr. will take Tranquill’s place as he returns from the injured reserve list. Murray, who has missed the last five games because of an ankle problem, is expected to be activated Saturday.

Read more >>>

Share

Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Betting lines, odds, start time and how to watch

By William Hill

Minnesota Vikings at Chargers (-3, O/U 52), 1:05 p.m. Sunday, FOX

Hill: The Minnesota Vikings (3-5 SU, 4-4 ATS) lost another heartbreaker last week, falling 34-31 in overtime to the Ravens. Remarkably, four of the Vikings’ eight games have been decided by a field goal on the final play of the game. The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3 SU and ATS) were on the right side of a last-second field goal, winning in Philadelphia last week. Both teams should have plenty of room to run, as the Vikings allow over 136 yards per game on the ground (30th) while the Chargers are dead last in the league, allowing over 161 rushing yards per game.

Read more >>>

Share

Chargers-Vikings should be close encounters of the nail-biting kind

By Jeff Miller

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler carries the ball during a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 7.
(Matt Rourke / Associated Press)

The NFL standings say the Chargers (5-3) are two games better than Minnesota (3-5).

In a league that embraces deception, not even the standings can be trusted.

“You can’t really look at someone’s record,” Chargers running back Austin Ekeler said. “You have to say, ‘Hey, this is gonna be another NFL team. They’re gonna play as hard as they can just like we are.’ There are no easy wins in the NFL.”

Very true. Also very true this season for the Chargers and Vikings is that there are no easy losses.

Save for the Chargers’ 34-6 no-show in Baltimore last month, these teams have lived on some of the slimmest margins in the league.

Read more >>>

Share