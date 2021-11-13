Advertisement
Rams

Rams receiver Robert Woods suffers torn ACL

Rams wide receiver Robert Woods turns upfield after making a catch against Lions safety Tracy Walker.
Rams wide receiver Robert Woods turns upfield after making a catch against Lions safety Tracy Walker on Oct. 24.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Receiver Robert Woods, one of the key components for a Rams team making moves for a Super Bowl run, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament, a person with knowledge of the situation said Saturday.

Woods was apparently injured during practice on Friday, the same day that new star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. arrived at the Rams’ facility.

Coach Sean McVay is expected to address Woods’ situation before practice Saturday.

Woods has been instrumental in the Rams’ success since signing with the team as a free agent in 2017. This season, he has 45 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns.

The Rams are 7-2 and play the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night at Levi’s Stadium.

Woods’ injury leaves the Rams with a receiving group of Beckham, Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, J.J. Koski and rookie Ben Skowronek.

