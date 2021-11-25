College football picks: Ohio State, Oklahoma State win rivalry games; USC, UCLA lose

Mississippi State running back Jo’quavious Marks pulls Tennessee State defensive back Kenyon Garlington into the end zone for a seven-yard touchdown run during the first half on Nov. 20 in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State won 55-10. (Rogelio V. Solis / Associated Press)

In this Egg Bowl rivalry, you can almost count on the team with less to play for to spoil it for the one with stakes beyond bragging rights. With a win, Lane Kiffin’s Rebels would likely be invited to a New Year’s Six bowl, and they would finish with 10 wins in the regular season for the first time in history. So the smart money, of course, is on Mike Leach and the Bulldogs, who have shown plenty of fight this season. Mississippi State 31, Ole Miss 28