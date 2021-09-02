Ultimate SoCal college football sports bar guide: Find out where to watch your team

It’s easy to find USC and UCLA fans in Southern California, but where can proud Ohio State, Clemson, Florida or Alabama fans go to watch games in the Los Angeles area with like-minded sports expats?
Look no further than the Los Angeles Times’ Ultimate SoCal college football sports bar guide.
If you’re an alum or fan of teams from the Power Five conferences — the ACC and ally Notre Dame, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC — this guide will lead you to your tribe. No longer will you be the only person cheering and clapping at the bar when Alabama scores a touchdown or walk into a bar wearing Michigan blue and only seeing others decked out in Ohio State gear.
Find your home away from home on game day.
If you know a bar that regularly hosts fans of a Power 5 team that has not been included in this list, please email iliana.limonromero@latimes.com. We plan to update this guide regularly throughout the season. And check back Sept. 9 for out ultimate SoCal NFL sports bar guide.
After a year in which the pandemic forced people to watch football at home, L.A. bar owners are excited to see crowds pack in on Saturdays and Sundays.
