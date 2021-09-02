Advertisement
Ultimate SoCal college football sports bar guide: Find out where to watch your team

Text that says "find your football bar" with an animated foam finger waving
(Los Angeles Times)
By J. Brady McCollough
Eduardo Gonzalez Ethan SandsEthan Sears
1

It’s easy to find USC and UCLA fans in Southern California, but where can proud Ohio State, Clemson, Florida or Alabama fans go to watch games in the Los Angeles area with like-minded sports expats?

Look no further than the Los Angeles Times’ Ultimate SoCal college football sports bar guide.

If you’re an alum or fan of teams from the Power Five conferences — the ACC and ally Notre Dame, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC — this guide will lead you to your tribe. No longer will you be the only person cheering and clapping at the bar when Alabama scores a touchdown or walk into a bar wearing Michigan blue and only seeing others decked out in Ohio State gear.

Find your home away from home on game day.

If you know a bar that regularly hosts fans of a Power 5 team that has not been included in this list, please email iliana.limonromero@latimes.com. We plan to update this guide regularly throughout the season. And check back Sept. 9 for out ultimate SoCal NFL sports bar guide.

J. Brady McCollough

J. Brady McCollough is a sports enterprise reporter for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on national college football and basketball topics. Before joining the Times in May 2018, he was a projects reporter at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and a 2017 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University.

Eduardo Gonzalez

Eduardo Gonzalez is a sports web producer and writer. He started at the Los Angeles Times in 2014 and is a graduate from the University of Southern California and Georgetown University.

Ethan Sands

Ethan Sands is a former intern in the Sports department at the Los Angeles Times. Originally from Ellicott City, Md., he attended Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, and graduated in the spring of 2021 with honors. Sands worked for the local radio and television station WOUB as a producer and on-air talent and as the multimedia director of the local newspaper, the Post, while at school. He interned with a podcast studio, Podcast Village, which allowed him to work with ESPN Radio, the Undefeated, the Santana Moss Show and more. In 2020, he was one of 16 students selected from across the country into the Sports Journalism Institute.

Ethan Sears

Ethan Sears is a Sports intern at the Los Angeles Times. He graduated from the University of Michigan in 2021 with a degree in political science. While at Michigan, he was the sports editor of the Michigan Daily in 2019 and 2020. He also covered Michigan football and basketball. He previously interned at the Indianapolis Star and the New York Post.