CFP playoff watch: No. 5 Michigan upends No. 2 Ohio State

Hassan Haskins scored five touchdowns and Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks, helping No. 5 Michigan finally beat No. 2 Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich., to give Jim Harbaugh his first win as a coach against the Buckeyes.

The Wolverines clinched the Big Ten East and will play in the conference title game next week with playoff hopes in hand.

Michigan (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten, No. 5 CFP) advanced to the conference championship for the first time. The Wolverines now have a chance to win a Big Ten title for the first time since 2004 and a national championship for the first time since 1997.

Minutes after the game, long-suffering fans filled the Big House turf to celebrate a rare win in the storied series and they were in no rush to leave as music blared.

Advertisement

Ohio State had won a school-record eight straight in the rivalry and 15 of 16 to turn The Game into its game.

The Buckeyes (10-2, 8-1) blew their chances to continue their dominance with 10 penalties, many before the snap, and because they simply could not stop Michigan’s running game.

Harbaugh clearly had his team ready to beat the Buckeyes.

After Harbaugh’s pay was slashed in his new deal last winter in part because of his lack of success against the Buckeyes, he reshaped his coaching staff again and renamed a running-heavy period of practice the “Beat Ohio,“ drill for to add another layer of focus on the rivalry.

It seemed to work.

Haskins had 169 yards rushing on 28 carries, scoring a go-ahead touchdown late in the second half and four more after halftime to pad Michigan’s lead. Blake Corum returned from a two-plus game absence to run six times for 87 yards, helping the Wolverines gain a total of 297 yards on a ground against a rival that has pushed them around for much of this century.

Harbaugh also seemed to out coach Ryan Day, who had not lost a Big Ten game, by sprinkling in some surprise plays such as a slot-around with A.J. Henning running for a 14-yard run to cap the game-opening 10-play, 75-yard drive.

And in the end, the Buckeyes looked like they had enough when they didn’t put up much of a fight on Haskins’ 4-yard run with 2:17 left that gave Michigan a 15-point lead.

Ohio State’s high-powered offense seemed rattled against Michigan’s new-look defense with first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald making all the right moves. Hutchinson, who set a single-season school record with 13 sacks, was in the backfield all day.

C.J. Stroud was 34 of 49 for 394 with two touchdowns, including a 25-yard pass to Garrett Wilson that gave the Buckeyes a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter. The Buckeyes turned it over on downs on their last possession, failing to protect Stroud. He was sacked four times, doubling the total from any other game this season.

No. 1 Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0

Stetson Bennett passed for 255 yards and four touchdowns, including two to tight end Brock Bowers, and the top-ranked Bulldogs finished an undefeated regular season by overwhelming Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

Georgia (12-0) gained momentum for next week’s much-anticipated Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 3 Alabama in Atlanta. It is the first undefeated regular season for the Bulldogs since 1982, when they capped a streak of three consecutive SEC championships with tailback Herschel Walker.

At No. 8 Baylor 27, Texas Tech 24

Blake Shapen threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for Baylor, and the Bears held on for a win that kept alive their hopes of making the Big 12 championship game for the second time in three seasons.

Abram Smith ran for 117 yards and a touchdown for the Bears (10-2, 7-2 Big 12, CFP No. 8), who had to wait for the outcome of Saturday night’s game between No. 7 Oklahoma State and No. 10 Oklahoma. The Cowboys were already locked into their first Big 12 title game, and a win over the Sooners in Bedlam would put Baylor in next Saturday’s game with them.

No. 18 Wake Forest 41, at Boston College 10

The Demon Deacons earned a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game, getting three passing touchdowns and one more on the ground from Sam Hartman.

The Demon Deacons (10-2, 7-1 ACC) will attempt to claim their first league title since 2006 when they face No. 20 Pittsburgh on Dec. 4. Boston College is 6-6 overall, 2-6 in ACC play.

No. 24 Houston 45, at UConn 17

Clayton Tune threw for 301 yards and four touchdowns Saturday as Houston tuned up for next week’s American Athletic Conference championship game with a win at UConn (1-11).

Nathaniel Dell caught two touchdowns and Jake Herslow and Jeremy Singleton each topped 100 receiving yards to go with a TD apiece for Houston (11-1, 8-0 American), which plays at No. 4 Cincinnati for the AAC title next Saturday.