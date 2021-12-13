NFL Week 15 best bets: Raiders-Browns among games with intriguing early odds

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield passes against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. (Matt Durisko / Associated Press)

Advertisement

The Raiders are back on the road to play in another chilly city for a second straight week. This line might seem fairly big given the placement in the standings for these two teams, but the Raiders have had major offensive issues in the red zone and on third down, plus the Browns are better than their record. Cleveland’s losses have come primarily against division leaders and playoff teams, plus the Browns have dealt with a ton of injuries this season.

It is a short week with a quick turnaround after a division game against the Chiefs for Las Vegas. Cleveland’s recovery time is also limited, but without the travel. The Raiders beat Cleveland in the cold and wind last year in a game that basically could have swung either way and was significantly impacted by the conditions. That puts the Browns in a revenge spot.

Las Vegas has a good pass rush, but the run defense is suspect and Cleveland should be able to control the game. By letting the Ravens back in the game, this line didn’t adjust too much more from the lookahead, going from -5.5 to -6.5. The Raiders never got themselves into the game against the Chiefs to fall further back in the playoff chase, and Derek Carr’s postgame comments insinuated that not everybody is buying in at this point.

Pick: Browns -6.5