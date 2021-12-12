NFL Week 14: Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs roll to blowout win over Raiders

Patrick Mahomes threw his first two touchdown passes in nearly a month, Clyde Edwards-Helaire added two more scores on the ground, and the Kansas City Chiefs forced five turnovers in rolling to a record-setting 48-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Derek Gore’s 51-yard TD run with 7:19 left in the fourth quarter allowed Kansas City (9-4) to eclipse the largest margin of victory in a series that began in 1960 and has been played 126 times. The previous record was 35 points in 1964.

Tyrann Mathieu had an interception and fumble recovery, Mike Hughes returned another fumble 23 yards for a touchdown, and the reigning AFC champion Chiefs built a 35-0 first-half lead before cruising to their sixth consecutive win.

They’ve won eight of their last nine against the Raiders (6-7), outscoring them 89-23 in two meetings this season.

Derek Carr finished with 266 yards passing, much of it going to Hunter Renfrow, who caught 13 of 14 targets for 117 yards and a score. But Renfrow also had one of four fumbles and five turnovers total for Las Vegas.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid improved to 15-3 against the team’s most bitter rival. In doing so, the longtime Eagles coach joined Marty Schottenheimer and Hank Stram as the only coaches to win 100 games with Kansas City.