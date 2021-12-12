Chargers vs. Giants: Derwin James Jr. inactive, more live updates

Derwin James joins list of inactive Chargers against the Giants

The Chargers’ Derwin James Jr. is out today against the New York Giants because of a hamstring injury.

The safety practiced all week before appearing on the injury report Saturday.

James leads the Chargers with 100 tackles. He also has three forced fumbles, two interceptions and two sacks. Coach Brandon Staley recently called James “the central figure in our defense.”

The Chargers’ other inactives Sunday are cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion), safety Alohi Gilman (quadriceps), quarterback Easton Stick, running back Larry Rountree III and defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko.