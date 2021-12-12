Chargers vs. Giants: Derwin James Jr. inactive, more live updates

Derwin James joins list of inactive Chargers against the Giants
The Chargers’ Derwin James Jr. is out today against the New York Giants because of a hamstring injury.
The safety practiced all week before appearing on the injury report Saturday.
James leads the Chargers with 100 tackles. He also has three forced fumbles, two interceptions and two sacks. Coach Brandon Staley recently called James “the central figure in our defense.”
The Chargers’ other inactives Sunday are cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion), safety Alohi Gilman (quadriceps), quarterback Easton Stick, running back Larry Rountree III and defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko.
Their best wide receiver completed a pass to their starting quarterback, the role reversal representing the kind of joyous moment not seen in Chargers football in years.
Justin Herbert punctuated the play with a spike as massive as the celebration that had just erupted among those in Cincinnati wrapped in powder blue and white.
“What that does for your team … go see the reaction of Justin, his teammates and our sideline,” coach Brandon Staley said. “I like that, and it’s part of the fun of the game.”
The trick play — now known throughout the sport as “Philly Special” — highlighted the Chargers’ Week 13 victory, a 41-22 win over the surging Bengals, who also are scrambling for a postseason berth.
Now, Week 14 arrives for the Chargers with a game equally important but against an opponent going nowhere — yet still armed with the opportunity to spoil all the recent fun.
Chargers’ Keenan Allen won’t play vs. Giants; Mike Williams, Chris Harris Jr. should
The Chargers will be without leading receiver Keenan Allen on Sunday.
Coach Brandon Staley confirmed Friday that Allen will be unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19 this week.
He said wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who were both close contacts to Allen, should be able to play — barring any setbacks — when the Chargers host the New York Giants at 1 p.m. at SoFi Stadium.
Staley said Williams and Harris both have tested negative throughout the week.
Derwin James questionable for Chargers vs. Giants because of hamstring issue
The Chargers added Derwin James Jr. to their injury report Saturday and designated him as questionable for their game Sunday against the New York Giants.
The star safety is dealing with a hamstring issue, according to the team. After two injury-altered years, James has started all 12 games and played 98% of the Chargers’ defensive snaps this season.
His loss would be a significant one, even against a New York offense that has struggled to score and will be starting backup quarterback Mike Glennon.