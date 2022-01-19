Advertisement
Australian Open: Top 10 seeds Garbine Muguruza, Anett Kontaveit fall

Garbine Muguruza plays a forehand return to Alize Cornet.
Garbine Muguruza plays a forehand return to Alize Cornet during their second round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia Thursday.
(Hamish Blair / Associated Press)
Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia — 

The surprises started early at the Australian Open on Thursday. No. 3 seed Garbine Muguruza became the highest-seeded player to exit at Melbourne Park, just minutes after No. 6 Anett Kontaveit lost.

Muguruza never managed to earn a single break point and made 33 unforced errors, more than twice her opponent’s total, in a 6-3, 6-3 defeat against Alize Cornet in the second round under a bright blue and cloudless sky at Rod Laver Arena.

“A little bit surprised about my level. I am a little disappointed, too,” said Muguruza, who won the season-ending WTA Finals in 2021. “I feel like my shots weren’t as accurate and precise. I feel, also, my aggressive game wasn’t that aggressive today.”

The 61st-ranked Cornet is appearing in her 63rd major tournament — and 60th in a row — but never has been beyond the fourth round. Cornet will get a chance to equal that showing when she plays Saturday on what will be the Frenchwoman’s 32nd birthday.

She called herself “a little bit [of] a dinosaur.”

Anett Kontaveit reacts after a fall against Clara Tauson.
Anett Kontaveit reacts after a fall against Clara Tauson during their second round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia Thursday.
(Andy Brownbill / Associated Press)

Kontaveit, who lost to Muguruza in the title match at the WTA Finals, was beaten 6-2, 6-3 by 19-year-old Clara Tauson of Denmark.

“I just went in there believing I could win, but it wasn’t like I have to win,” said Tauson, who will make her debut in the third round at a major against 2019 Australian Open semifinalist Danielle Collins.

Other women advancing included second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and No. 7 Iga Swiatek.

Winners among the men included No. 5 Andrey Rublev and 70th-ranked Maxime Cressy of the U.S. No. 24 Dan Evans moved on when his opponent suffered an injury.

