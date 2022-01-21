NFL divisional playoffs predictions: Upsets are coming in AFC and NFC

The return of Derrick Henry creates many possibilities for the Tennessee Titans’ offense. (Associated Press)

When: Saturday, 1:30 p.m. PT, Channel 2 (CBS). Line: Titans by 3½.

How the Bengals can win: Joe Burrow is spectacular, and he’s got two fantastic weapons in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The Bengals are loaded on offense. The question will be the depth at defensive tackle and how Derrick Henry’s return affects that.

How the Titans can win: Providing Henry is healthy, the Titans can bang him up the middle against that broken-down interior of the Bengals’ line. That opens up those A.J. Brown crossing routes and takes advantage of his run-after-catch capabilities. Maybe a deep shot or two to Julio Jones.

Farmer’s pick: For the first time in 29 years, the Bengals won a playoff game. That was emotional and awesome, but it stops here against a more postseason-savvy team. TITANS 28, BENGALS 24