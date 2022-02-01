COVID rules and guidelines for Super Bowl LVI visitors

Thousands of football fans are expected to descend on Los Angeles for the Super Bowl in less than two weeks, along with the hordes of workers required to put on one of sport’s biggest annual spectacles.

Mask and vaccine mandates are in force throughout L.A. County — including Inglewood, where SoFi Stadium is located — along with specific measures in the city of Los Angeles.

If you’re coming to Southern California for Super Bowl LVI, here’s what you need to know about COVID-19 regulations during your visit.

At the Super Bowl

For those lucky enough to score tickets, SoFi Stadium is requiring all attendees ages 2 and up to wear a mask at all times, regardless of their vaccination status, except when they are actively eating or drinking. That’s in accordance with the county’s latest public health order.

But don’t worry if you forget yours, all attendees will be given a KN95 mask upon entry to the stadium.

Speaking of vaccination status, attendees ages 5 and up are required to be fully vaccinated or to have recently tested negative for the coronavirus. This means you must have received either two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or one of Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 14 days prior to the game. If you do not meet this standard, you must show proof of a negative test in order to enter the stadium.

And it can’t be just any test — rapid at-home tests will not be accepted for entry. Instead, if you’re not fully vaccinated, you must be tested at a lab or an official testing clinic within a specific time period prior to the game — up to 48 hours if it’s a PCR test, or up to 24 hours if it’s an antigen test.

SoFi Stadium does have an on-site testing clinic where, for $59, you can get your results within 30 minutes the day before the game. Testing sites are also operating throughout the county.

Anywhere else in L.A.

Although very similar, there are some differences between the county and the city of L.A. when it comes to masking and vaccination requirements.

Mask requirements: Throughout L.A. County, including in the cities of Los Angeles and Inglewood, masks must be worn at all times at the following places by everyone ages 2 and up except when actively eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status:



Private businesses and venues

Public indoor settings

Gatherings and large outdoor events (such as the Super Bowl)

Public transit (including taxis and ride-share services)

Transportation hubs

Schools or other “youth settings”

Healthcare facilities

Prisons or jails

Shelters

Vaccine requirements: Proof of full -vaccination is required for entry to the following places in the county:



Breweries, wineries and distilleries

Card rooms and other gambling establishments

Nightclubs and lounges

If you are not vaccinated, you may be served outdoors at these establishments, but private businesses can deny service indoors. You may also come inside briefly to order or pick up food to take away, or to use the restroom, but only if you wear a mask.

In the city of Los Angeles, there are more places you have to show proof of vaccination in order to enter. They are:



Bars, coffee shops and tasting rooms

Gyms and fitness centers

Sporting arenas and movie theaters

Salons and tattoo shops

How to show proof of vaccination

There are a few ways you can show proof of vaccination:



Bring your actual vaccine card.

Have a photocopy of your card or a photo of it on your phone.

Show your digital vaccination record, provided by companies such as Healthvana, or a QR code from a company participating in the SMART Health Card program.

Provide some other documentation from your healthcare provider.

What kind of mask you should bring

The city and county rules do not specify which type of mask that must be worn. And, although any mask is better than no mask, when it comes to protecting against the Omicron variant, KN94, KN95 and N95 masks are your best option, according to California Department of Public Health.

If you can’t find any of those, public health experts say that surgical masks or multi-layered cloth masks are still suitable.

The CDPH says that effective masks have the following qualities:

