Join the Super Bowl champion Rams for their parade in L.A. today

The Super Bowl champion Rams will be honored with a parade through the Exposition Park area today.

The team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The highly-anticipated parade marks the first such victory celebration in Los Angeles since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s what you need to know:

The roughly one-mile parade will kick off at 11 a.m. at the Shrine Auditorium on west Jefferson Boulevard.

It will wind down Figueroa Street before turning onto Exposition Park Drive and landing at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum about 11:45 a.m. A rally will be held at the Coliseum’s Olympic Plaza and Peristyle Arch from noon until about 12:30 p.m.

The full team and coaching staff are expected to be present for the celebration.

The parade is free and open to the public, and event space will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. The rally space in Expo Park opens at 8 a.m.

Street closures:

The 110 Freeway southbound offramp at Exposition Boulevard and the 110 northbound HOV offramp at 39th Street will be closed starting at 7 a.m.

The following streets will close beginning at 8 a.m.:

Jefferson Boulevard (in both directions) between Hoover Street and Figueroa Street

Figueroa Street (in both directions) between Adams Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Exposition Boulevard (both directions) between Bill Robertson Lane and Figueroa Street

Bill Robertson Lane (both directions) between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Exposition Boulevard.

The Department of Transportation will reopen city streets on a rolling basis once the parade passes through each section.

Parking:

On-site parking is extremely limited, but is available in the Grand Avenue Structure at 3453 S. Grand Ave, and the Flower Street Structure at 3709 Flower St., for a cost of $35 (credit card only).

Both lots open at 6 a.m. and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. If you plan to enter the Flower Structure you must do so by 8 a.m. due to street closures.

Transit

Metro use is highly encouraged. Attendees can access Exposition Park via the Expo Park/USC Station on the Expo Line.

The rideshare drop-off and pick-up location is the corner of Hope Street and Jefferson Boulevard.

Safety

Los Angeles County on Wednesday lifted its outdoor mask mandate, although experts say masks are still a smart option for safety and protection.

No COVID-19 requirements are in place for the parade, the team said. To access the rally, attendees must either be fully vaccinated or produce a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours.

Weather

After a dramatic snap of cold, wintry weather on Tuesday, the forecast for parade day looks sunny and dry. Temperatures are expected to be in the high 60s.

What else?

Food trucks will be available, but alcohol is not permitted at the parade or rally. Fans are encouraged to bring water.

Official Rams merchandise will be available for purchase.

The NFL’s clear-bag policy will be in effect to access the rally event space.

