LA Times Today: Everything to know ahead of SoCal’s Super Bowl weekend

Sunday’s Super Bowl is the culmination of a dream that began in 2016 when the Rams moved back to Los Angeles from St. Louis, with a grandiose plan to play in the state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium — which was still just a blueprint.

And this season, they sealed the deal. They’ll meet the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

But there’s much more to it than just these two teams. L.A. is putting on the NFL’s biggest party. Here is everything to know.