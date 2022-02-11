Advertisement
Sports

LA Times Today: Everything to know ahead of SoCal’s Super Bowl weekend

South side view of the field at SoFi Stadium.
(Sam Farmer / Los Angeles Times)
By Christina SchoellkopfDirector of Programming 
Sunday’s Super Bowl is the culmination of a dream that began in 2016 when the Rams moved back to Los Angeles from St. Louis, with a grandiose plan to play in the state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium — which was still just a blueprint.

And this season, they sealed the deal. They’ll meet the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

But there’s much more to it than just these two teams. L.A. is putting on the NFL’s biggest party. Here is everything to know.

Your key questions, answered

LA Times Today: 5 things to know about Super Bowl LVI

Watch LA Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or livestream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on Channel 99.

Super Bowl I was dramatically different. See for yourself

LA Times Today: The first Super Bowl was dramatically different. See for yourself

Will Matthew Stafford prove the Rams right?

LA Times Today: Will Matthew Stafford prove the Rams right?

The evolution of the halftime show

LA Times Today: The evolution of the Super Bowl halftime show

Delicious ideas for your Super Bowl party plate

LA Times Today: Delicious ideas for your Super Bowl party plate

Should the Super Bowl be in SoCal for good?

LA Times Today: Should the Super Bowl be in L.A. for good?

SportsSuper Bowl 2022 in Los Angeles
Christina Schoellkopf

Christina Schoellkopf serves as director of programming for The Times’ Emmy Award-winning daily cable news show “L.A. Times Today.”