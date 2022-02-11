LA Times Today: Everything to know ahead of SoCal’s Super Bowl weekend

1
Sunday’s Super Bowl is the culmination of a dream that began in 2016 when the Rams moved back to Los Angeles from St. Louis, with a grandiose plan to play in the state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium — which was still just a blueprint.
But there’s much more to it than just these two teams. L.A. is putting on the NFL’s biggest party. Here is everything to know.
Your key questions, answered
Watch LA Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or livestream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on Channel 99.
Super Bowl I was dramatically different. See for yourself
Will Matthew Stafford prove the Rams right?
The evolution of the halftime show
Delicious ideas for your Super Bowl party plate
Should the Super Bowl be in SoCal for good?
