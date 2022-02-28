Here are the billionaire team owners who rule baseball amid the MLB lockout

MLB players you know: their names, their faces, their salaries, their portrayal by the league’s owners — and a fair number of fans during labor disputes and work stoppages — as a collection of ingrate millionaires. The owners, in all likelihood, you are less familiar with beyond their collective billionaire status.

Indeed, roughly three-quarters of the game’s primary owners have net worths north of 10 figures, including two with net worths north of 11 figures, and all but two of them have seen their franchise values appreciate since their purchases, often extraordinarily.

Below is a list of the men who locked out the players on Dec. 2 and have brought baseball to the brink of canceling regular-season games in 2022 with their hardline tactics in negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Advertisement

Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles principal owner Peter G. Angelos. (Steve Ruark / Associated Press)

Chairman of the board/CEO: Peter G. Angelos

Net worth: $2 billion (2020)

Purchase price: $173 million (1993)

Current franchise valuation: $1.4 billion

Advertisement

Value appreciation: 710%

Annualized appreciation: 7.5%

How he made his billions: As one of Maryland’s most prominent attorneys, Angelos, 92, won billions of dollars in judgments against the tobacco industry and for plaintiffs in asbestos exposure lawsuits.

Fast facts: His reputation as a controlling and impatient meddler who burns through front-office executives and signs too many over-the-hill stars (Albert Belle, Sammy Sosa) earned Angelos the title of “worst owner in baseball” by Sports Illustrated in 2009. But Angelos scored points with the union for refusing to field a team of replacement players during the 1994-95 strike.