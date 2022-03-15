NCAA tournament bracket picks: J. Brady McCollough’s prediction for every game

Gonzaga’s Rasir Bolton scores against Saint Mary’s during the West Coast Conference tournament on March 8. (John Locher / Associated Press)

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State

Thursday, 1:15 p.m.

TV: TNT

Line: Gonzaga by 23.5

Pick: The Bulldogs have way too much offensive skill and explosiveness to lose to a No. 16 seed.

Gonzaga 96, Georgia State 65

No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis

Thursday, 10:45 a.m.

TV: TNT

Line: Memphis by 1.5.

Pick: The Tigers started slowly under the weight of expectations but finally found themselves just in time. Their size and length will hound Boise State.

Memphis 64, Boise State 61

No. 5 Connecticut vs. No. 12 New Mexico State

Thursday, 3:50 p.m.

TV: TNT

Line: Connecticut by 6.5.

Pick: The Huskies are good on both ends of the floor and boast a collection of guards who can go get a bucket. They’re an unlikely 12-over-5 victim.

Connecticut 70, New Mexico State 65

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont

Thursday, 6:20 p.m.

TV: TNT

Line: Arkansas by 5.

Pick: The Razorbacks play fast and furious, but they can get out of control pretty quickly too. Vermont, an efficiency ratings darling, will notch one of the first big upsets of the tournament.

Vermont 74, Arkansas 72

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Rutgers

Friday, 1:15 p.m.

TV: TNT

Line: N/A

Pick: Alabama is one of the most hit-or-miss teams in the bracket. The Crimson Tide beat Gonzaga and Baylor but have some ugly losses too. They’ll bring their best here.

Alabama 68, Rutgers 62

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State

Friday, 10:45 a.m.

TV: TNT

Line: Texas Tech by 16.5.

Pick: The Red Raiders are the best defensive efficiency team in the country, and that defense will travel well to San Diego.

Texas Tech 71, Montana State 53

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson

Friday, 6:40 p.m.

TV: CBS

Line: Michigan State by 2.

Pick: Foster Loyer, the former Spartan, will lead his new, hot-shooting Davidson team over Michigan State in one of the best first-round games.

Davidson 64, Michigan State 59

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton

Friday, 4:10 p.m.

TV: CBS

Line: Duke by 17.5.

Pick: The Coach K retirement tour has hit some bumps of late, losing in his home finale to North Carolina and in the ACC tournament final. But the Blue Devils won’t send him out in true embarrassment.

Duke 85, Cal State Fullerton 65