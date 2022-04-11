Advertisement
Share
Lakers

Russell Westbrook on Frank Vogel: ‘Not sure what his issue was with me’

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook yells during a game.
Russell Westbrook was the Lakers’ only healthy superstar this season, playing in 78 or their 82 games.
(Andy Clayton-King / Associated Press)
By Dan Woike
Broderick Turner
Share

Former All-Star guard Russell Westbrook echoed a continuing theme Monday afternoon as the Lakers went through exit interviews, saying his play and that of the team was disappointing.

Westbrook played in 78 of the Lakers’ 82 games and was at his best toward the end of the season, which ended Sunday with an overtime victory in Denver. Coach Frank Vogel was fired earlier in the day.

“It obviously wasn’t a successful season by any means,” Westbrook said. “My play in general, not my best season.”

Earlier Monday, Lakers executive and general manager Rob Pelinka said there was plenty of blame to spread around for the front office, coaches and players.

“We had a very disappointing season. That will not be the case next year,” he said.

Advertisement

When asked about his relationship with Vogel, who at times during the season benched Westbrook for the fourth quarter of games, he replied: “I’m not sure what his issue was with me.”

LOS ANGELES, CA, WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2019 - LeBron James and Lakers head coach Frank Vogel during a break in the action of a preseason game against the Warriors at Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Sports

Complete coverage: Lakers fire Frank Vogel, look toward future

On the same day that LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, GM Rob Pelinka and others address the media, the Lakers fire coach Frank Vogel. Read more here.

“When I first go here, I just felt that I never was given a fair chance just to e who I need to be to better help this team,” he added.

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game this season while shooting 44.4% from the field and 29.8% from three-point range, all near his career averages except scoring, which was down more than three points a game.

In the 15 games before the Lakers’ postseason elimination, Westbrook seemed to find his place amid the Lakers’ chaos, averaging 19.9 points on 49.4% shooting.

Lakers
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

Broderick Turner

Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement