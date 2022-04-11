LeBron James: ‘I came here to win a championship and I want to win more’

After the Lakers ended their disappointing season with a victory on the road against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, LeBron James and others from the franchise faced the media Monday at their training facility in El Segundo to discuss what happens next.

James reiterated that he played only 21 games alongside fellow stars Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook while the team dealt with injuries throughout a disappointing season.

“At the end of the day, the reason why we were not very good together is because we weren’t on the damn floor together,” James said. “That is the No. 1 thing. I mean, how many games did we play together? We played, what, a quarter of the season together? Less than a quarter of a season. I played more games with my high school teammates in a season, and we only played 27 games. So there it is.”

The Lakers’ All-Star forward addressed his desire to return to championship form.

“I came here to win a championship and I want to win more,” James said.

Advertisement

Other topics he discussed included the rebuilding of the roster since only four players are under contract in 2022-23.

Lakers The Big Fail: Inside the Lakers’ most disappointing season in franchise history Once upon a time the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook bet was a sign of hope. Then the reality of an aging roster, and injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, set in.

“That’s not my decision to say this is who we should bring back,” James said.

When asked about Frank Vogel possibly getting fired, as an ESPN report Sunday night said could happen as early as Monday, James responded, “I have not been told. I’ve seen the reports like everybody else has.”

James, who missed eight of the last 10 games of the season because of a sprained ankle, said he’d need at least four to six weeks of inactivity before he could resume offseason workouts.

He was injured March 27 during a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. James returned to action in another game against the Pelicans last week but was unable to play Sunday against Denver because of soreness.

The 19-year veteran averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists a game while shooting 52.4% from the field and 35.9% from three-point range. All the averages, except assists, and shooting percentages are above his career marks.