NBA playoffs: Jazz top Mavericks in Luka Doncic’s return, tie series 2-2

Rudy Gobert gave Utah the lead with an alley-oop dunk with 11 seconds left, and the Jazz held off the Dallas Mavericks 100-99 on Saturday in Salt Lake City in Game 4 to tie the first-round series.

Spencer Dinwiddie missed a three-point try at the buzzer for Dallas.

Jordan Clarkson scored 25 points for Utah, Donovan Mitchell added 23 points and seven assists, and Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 15 rebounds — 10 off the offensive glass. Gobert was three for eight from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and nine for 18 overall.

Dallas star Luka Doncic scored 30 points, 10 rebounds four assists in his return from a three-game absence because of a strained left calf. Jalen Brunson added 23 points, and Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell and Reggie Bullock had 11 points apiece.

Game 5 is Monday night in Dallas.

After going 3½ minutes without a basket, the Jazz took a 95-94 lead on Mitchell’s layup with 1:27 remaining. Doncic answered with back-to-back baskets to put Dallas up 99-95.

Mitchell converted a three-point play to bring Utah to within one. Powell missed a pair of free throws with 19.8 seconds left, opening the door for Gobert’s winner.

at Raptors 110, 76ers 102

The Raptors’ Pascal Siakam, who scored 15 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, goes up for a shot. (Nathan Denette/ Canadian Press via Associated Press)

It was a thumbs down day for Joel Embiid and Philadelphia, who couldn’t complete an Eastern Conference first-round sweep of Toronto.

Pascal Siakam scored 15 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, Gary Trent Jr. added 24 points, and the Raptors beat Embiid and the 76ers.

Game 5 is Monday night in Philadelphia.

“We’ll be ready. I can guarantee you that,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said.

Embiid started despite a right thumb injury that required him to wear a brace.

“It’s painful,” Embiid said. “In basketball, you need to use your hand a lot.”

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win an NBA playoff series. Fans briefly chanted “Raps in seven” after both coaches emptied their benches in the final minutes.

Embiid said he injured his thumb in the first half of Wednesday’s Game 3 and had it taped at halftime. He finished that game with a decisive three-pointer in overtime but wore a brace afterward and at Friday’s practice.

Although Rivers said the 76ers don’t believe the injury can get worse, Embiid was seen shaking his hand in pain several times Saturday, occasionally doubling over as he squeezed the area.

Embiid shot three for 10 in the first half. He finished seven for 16 and scored 21 points in 39 minutes.

Embiid said he expects to undergo an MRI exam in Philadelphia Monday but will likely keep playing even if doctors recommend surgery.

Thaddeus Young scored 13 points, OG Anunoby had 10, and newly crowned NBA rookie of the year Scottie Barnes had six points and 11 rebounds off the bench as Toronto overcame an injury to All-Star guard Fred VanVleet to stave off elimination.

After being called for a foul with 4:57 to go in the second quarter, VanVleet ripped his jersey apart in frustration and walked off the court to the locker room because of a strained left hip.

Nurse said VanVleet was going for an MRI exam after the game. VanVleet shot two for six and scored five points in 15 minutes.

Tobias Harris had 15 points and 11 rebounds and James Harden scored 22 points for the 76ers. Harden shot five for 17, going two for 10 from three-point range.