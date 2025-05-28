Wednesday’s City Section softball playoff scores, finals schedule
CITY SECTION SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
SEMIFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
#1 Granada Hills 19, #4 Venice 0 (5 innings)
#3 Carson 11, #2 San Pedro 1 (6 innings)
DIVISION I
#5 Eagle Rock at #1 Port of LA, Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
#2 Legacy 7, #3 Garfield 3
DIVISION II
#1 Marquez 6, #4 Northridge Academy 4
#6 Taft 11, #10 King/Drew 1 (5 innings)
DIVISION III
#5 North Hollywood 6, #1 Lincoln 3
#2 Rancho Dominguez 15, #11 Huntington Park 10
DIVISION IV
#1 Westchester 13, #4 Reseda (5 innings)
#7 LACES 15, #3 Animo De La Hoya 11
FRIDAY’S FINALS
At Birmingham High
DIVISION IV
#7 LACES vs. #1 Westchester, 3 p.m.
DIVISION III
#5 North Hollywood vs. #2 Rancho Dominguez, 3 p.m.
SATURDAY’S FINALS
At Cal State Northridge
OPEN DIVISION
#3 Carson vs. #1 Granada Hills, 3 p.m.
DIVISION I
#5 Eagle Rock / #1 Port of LA vs. #2 Legacy, 12 p.m.
DIVISION II
#6 Taft vs. #1 Marquez, 9 a.m.
