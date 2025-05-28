Advertisement
Wednesday’s City Section softball playoff scores, finals schedule

By Los Angeles Times staff

CITY SECTION SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

SEMIFINALS

OPEN DIVISION
#1 Granada Hills 19, #4 Venice 0 (5 innings)
#3 Carson 11, #2 San Pedro 1 (6 innings)

DIVISION I
#5 Eagle Rock at #1 Port of LA, Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
#2 Legacy 7, #3 Garfield 3

DIVISION II
#1 Marquez 6, #4 Northridge Academy 4
#6 Taft 11, #10 King/Drew 1 (5 innings)

DIVISION III
#5 North Hollywood 6, #1 Lincoln 3
#2 Rancho Dominguez 15, #11 Huntington Park 10

DIVISION IV
#1 Westchester 13, #4 Reseda (5 innings)
#7 LACES 15, #3 Animo De La Hoya 11

FRIDAY’S FINALS
At Birmingham High

DIVISION IV
#7 LACES vs. #1 Westchester, 3 p.m.

DIVISION III
#5 North Hollywood vs. #2 Rancho Dominguez, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY’S FINALS
At Cal State Northridge

OPEN DIVISION
#3 Carson vs. #1 Granada Hills, 3 p.m.

DIVISION I
#5 Eagle Rock / #1 Port of LA vs. #2 Legacy, 12 p.m.

DIVISION II
#6 Taft vs. #1 Marquez, 9 a.m.

