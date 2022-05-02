Competitive Kentucky Derby field makes handicapping the race difficult

Much to the chagrin of Churchill Downs, one of the major topics of discussion before Saturday’s running of the 148th Kentucky Derby is not who is in Louisville, but the one person who is not. All that could change once the gates open and up to 20 horses start their 1 1/4-mile journey in the world’s most famous horse race.

Then again, if one of two horses previously trained by Bob Baffert wins the race, then his seeming vice grip on the conversation in horse racing will once again be evident, even in absentia. There’s certainly a chance that could happen.

Tim Yakteen, a former Baffert assistant, has taken over the training of Taiba and Messier, who finished first and second in the Santa Anita Derby.

“I use the analogy that I’ve had a lottery ticket dropped in my lap and I’m trying to go to the window and cash it,” Yakteen said.

The road to the Kentucky Derby is a long slog beginning last September with 48 races that are worth qualifying points. Yet that is mostly marketing with low points races that really don’t matter. The Derby trail starts in earnest in early March with races worth 50 points to the winner and early April with races worth 100 points to the winner and 40 points for second. The current cutoff for making the field is 30 points.

This year’s field is considered among the more competitive, leaving handicappers trying to figure out which strategies will work to find the winner. Among the things to consider are these five storylines that will come up this Derby week.