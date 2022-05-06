Sparks rally late behind Jordin Canada to win opener, beating WNBA champion Sky in OT

Jordin Canada had 21 points and eight assists in her Sparks debut, Nneka Ogwumike added 19 points and Los Angeles opened the season with a 98-91 overtime victory over the defending champion Chicago Sky on Friday night.

Ogwumike made a jumper in the lane with 51.5 seconds left to extend the lead to 94-91 and deflected a pass at the other end that led to two free throws by Canada. Chicago turned it over again and Canada sealed it with two more free throws.

Canada, a former UCLA standout from Windward High, also made three key free throws to tie it at 88 with 1.5 seconds left in regulation after getting fouled on a three-point attempt.

Three other key offseason acquisitions made big contributions in their Sparks debut, as center Liz Cambage scored 12 points in 24 minutes and Lexie Brown and Chennedy Carter each added 12 points.

Dana Evans scored a career-high 24 points and Emma Meesseman had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists in their debut with Chicago. Candace Parker had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists, but the former Sparks star also had six turnovers. Parker moved past Shannon Johnson for ninth on the WNBA career steals list.

Azura Stevens added 13 points and Courtney Vandersloot had 11 points and eight assists. Allie Quigley did not play because of a knee injury.