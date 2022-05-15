It’s time for Banana Ball! The story of the Savannah Bananas
The Savannah Bananas, a minor league baseball club, went on their first ever “World Tour” this year, taking their unique brand of baseball to various cities across America.
The Savannah Bananas, a minor league baseball club, went on their first ever “World Tour” this year, taking their unique brand of baseball to various cities across America.
Jesse Cole, team co-owner, believes their authentic style of play will bring fans to a sport desperate to attract a new, younger fanbase.
Here’s everything you need to know about how the Savannah Bananas are trying to revolutionize America’s pastime.
The Savannah Bananas have thrown out every boring baseball rule, attracting thousands of fans. This is why Banana Ball has MLB’s attention.
Meet Maceo Harrison, the only first base coach in baseball who’s also a choreographer. He teaches Savannah Bananas players dance routines before games.
Always thought baseball games should last only two hours? That’s Banana Ball. Check out the Savannah Bananas’ unique rules for their exhibition games.
The Savannah Bananas embrace an unusual version of baseball that might offend purists but draws plenty of fans. Here are five facts about their game.
Major League Baseball is mulling rule changes, but it has been a slow and painful process agreeing to innovation the league knows it needs to attract more fans.