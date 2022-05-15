Advertisement
Sports

It’s time for Banana Ball! The story of the Savannah Bananas

The Savannah Bananas, a minor league baseball club, went on their first ever “World Tour” this year, taking their unique brand of baseball to various cities across America.

By Los Angeles Times staff
Jesse Cole, team co-owner, believes their authentic style of play will bring fans to a sport desperate to attract a new, younger fanbase.

Here’s everything you need to know about how the Savannah Bananas are trying to revolutionize America’s pastime.

KANSAS CITY, KS - MAY 06: Savannah Banana Malachi Mitchell (2) flips in the air as the team cheers before the start of a banana ball game against the Kansas City Monarchs at Legends Field on Friday, May 6, 2022 in Kansas City, KS. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Meet the Savannah Bananas, who’ve captivated fans and MLB. ‘We exist to make baseball fun’

The Savannah Bananas have thrown out every boring baseball rule, attracting thousands of fans. This is why Banana Ball has MLB’s attention.

KANSAS CITY, KS - MAY 06: Savannah Bananas Luke Kelley (6), Matt Malatesta (11), Maceo Harrison.

Choreography in baseball? Savannah Bananas first base coach can dance to that

Meet Maceo Harrison, the only first base coach in baseball who’s also a choreographer. He teaches Savannah Bananas players dance routines before games.

Savannah Banana Malachi Mitchell (2) and other members of the starting lineup take to the field

What is Banana Ball? Here are the Savannah Banana rules of the game

Always thought baseball games should last only two hours? That’s Banana Ball. Check out the Savannah Bananas’ unique rules for their exhibition games.

KANSAS CITY, KS - MAY 06: The presentation of the Banana baby takes place before the start.

How do the Savannah Bananas draw sold-out crowds? Five fun facts about the team

The Savannah Bananas embrace an unusual version of baseball that might offend purists but draws plenty of fans. Here are five facts about their game.

Home plate umpire Mike Muchlinski, center, talks with Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais.

Why it takes so long for MLB to change rules: Battle between tradition and innovation

Major League Baseball is mulling rule changes, but it has been a slow and painful process agreeing to innovation the league knows it needs to attract more fans.

