Sports

Clayton Kershaw’s sons make fun trip to Dodger Stadium to play ball with Dad

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw pitches to his son Cooper, left, as his other son Charley watches
The Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw plays soft toss with his son Cooper, 2, as his other son Charley, 5, watches before a game Tuesday between the Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Share
By Times Photography Staff
Share

For Charley and Cooper, it might not be that rare to get a little warmup session with a three-time National League Cy Young Award winner. But for lucky fans who arrived early to batting practice Tuesday, they got a treat — a glimpse of Dodgers star left-hander Clayton Kershaw playing ball with his children on the emerald green outfield grass of Dodger Stadium.

On the injured list, Kershaw held batting practice with son Cooper, 2, who was dressed in his father’s jersey, and fielding practice with son Charley, 5, who was adorned in baseball-covered pants. Charley even tagged out Dad to end the festivities.

The Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw and his son Charley, 5, play ball May 17, 2022.
The Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw and his son Charley, 5, play ball on the outfield grass at Dodger Stadium before a game between the Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is chased by his son Charley before a game.
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is chased by his oldest son, Charley, before the Dodgers played the Diamondbacks.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Clayton Kershaw plays catch with his son Charley, right, as his other son Cooper rolls on the grass.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Advertisement

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw holds his son Cooper as his other son Charley shares a smile with Dad.
Clayton Kershaw holds his 2-year-old son, Cooper, as son Charley, 5, shares a smile with Dad in the outfield at Dodger Stadium.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Sports
Times Photography Staff

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.

More From the Los Angeles Times