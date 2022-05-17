Clayton Kershaw’s sons make fun trip to Dodger Stadium to play ball with Dad

For Charley and Cooper, it might not be that rare to get a little warmup session with a three-time National League Cy Young Award winner. But for lucky fans who arrived early to batting practice Tuesday, they got a treat — a glimpse of Dodgers star left-hander Clayton Kershaw playing ball with his children on the emerald green outfield grass of Dodger Stadium.
On the injured list, Kershaw held batting practice with son Cooper, 2, who was dressed in his father’s jersey, and fielding practice with son Charley, 5, who was adorned in baseball-covered pants. Charley even tagged out Dad to end the festivities.
