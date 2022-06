Quin Snyder ends his tenure as Utah Jazz coach after eight seasons

Quin Snyder guided the Utah Jazz to six consecutive playoff appearances, was an NBA coach of the year finalist last season and won nearly 60% of his games with the franchise.

And he’s decided that was enough.

Snyder resigned Sunday as coach of the Jazz, ending an eight-year run of regular-season success but never getting past the second round of the playoffs.

Snyder released a statement through the team, part of it simply saying “it is time.”

“At the core, and what drives me every day is our players and their passion for the game, their desire to constantly work to improve and their dedication to the team and the Jazz,” Snyder said. “I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve. That’s it. No philosophical differences, no other reason. After eight years, I just feel it is time to move onward. I needed to take time to detach after the season and make sure this was the right decision.”

He went 372-264 with the Jazz, his winning percentage of .585 ranking as 18th best among NBA coaches who have worked for at least that long. He’s one of only two coaches to have a winning record with the Jazz, Jerry Sloan being the other.

His decision means the Jazz will have a fourth coach in the span of 33 years when next season begins. Sloan was followed by Tyrone Corbin, who was followed by Snyder.

“Quin Snyder has embodied what Jazz basketball is for the last eight years,” Jazz owner Ryan Smith said. “The tireless work ethic and attention to detail Quin displayed each day is a testament to the professional he is. I have nothing but admiration for Quin and respect his decision.”

Snyder was a four-time coach of the month, the most recent of those awards coming in February. The Jazz had the best record in the NBA in the 2020-21 season but couldn’t get past the Western Conference semifinals — part of a run in which the team has dropped five of its last six playoff series.

And this season simply collapsed: Utah looked the part of a title contender for some of the season, getting off to a 7-1 start and standing at 26-9 when the calendar flipped to 2022. It all changed somewhere along the way; the Jazz had three losing streaks of at least four games, and in games played after Jan. 1, they wound up going only 25-28.