Q&A: Why is Brittney Griner detained in Russia and when might she be released?

State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks during a news conference on Feb. 28. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)

The U.S. State Department classified Griner as “wrongfully detained” on April 29.

“Though she was arrested by a state government abroad, the U.S. government considers that arrest illegitimate,” said Danielle Gilbert, an assistant professor of military and strategic studies at the United States Air Force Academy whose expertise centers around hostage taking and hostage recovery. “An international detention can be illegitimate for a number of reasons, including the fact that a foreign government might be holding her hostage, which is to say using her for leverage.”

The United States’ basis for this designation is codified in a law passed in 2020 called the Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act. The act outlines what constitutes a wrongful detainment. Among the criteria is that the U.S. government expects an American is being used as a hostage or that it has identified issues with a given nation’s criminal justice system.

Gilbert suggests that it wouldn’t be far-fetched to consider Griner, a high-profile American, a hostage. The delay of her hearing is one warning sign. “You don’t foot-drag if it’s a normal criminal trial,” Gilbert said.

The other red flag is reports by several state-owned Russian news outlets stating the country wants to engage in a prisoner swap with the U.S. “You don’t exchange prisoners if it’s a normal criminal proceeding,” Gilbert said.

Some critics have suggested Griner put herself in a bad situation and deserves some level of punishment for breaking local laws, but Colas said the focus should be on her classification as wrongfully detained.

“It’s not about guilt or innocence,” Colas told The Times. “What matters is that she is being classified as wrongfully detained because she is being used as a political pawn.”

State department spokesman Ned Price described Griner’s detention as “problematic from top to bottom.” The last time U.S. consular officers in Russia had contact with the basketball star was in May, but Price said earlier this month specialized detainee-rescue teams and U.S. diplomats were “working assiduously behind the scenes” while making “regular contact with Russian authorities.”

“It is precisely why we have characterized Brittney Griner as a wrongful detainee,” Price said. “It is precisely why we are doing everything we can to see and to effect her prompt release from Russian detention.”