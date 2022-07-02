American Taylor Fritz advances to fourth round at Wimbledon for first time

Taylor Fritz of the United States advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time after a straight-set victory over Alex Molcan.

The 11th-seeded Fritz beat the Slovakian 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (3) on No. 3 Court. He will next face qualifier Jason Kubler of Australia for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Kubler beat American qualifier Jack Sock 6-2, 4-6, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in their third-round match.

The 24-year-old Fritz had 20 aces and only one double-fault.

In the women’s draw, Harmony Tan keeps knocking off heralded players.

First there was Serena Williams, a seven-time champion at the All England Club. Then came 32nd-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo. On Saturday, it was British player Katie Boulter. And Tan’s next challenge will be against another American after 20th-seeded Amanda Anisimova beat French Open runner-up Coco Gauff on Centre Court.

“I think I like grass,” said Tan, who has won three straight matches at a tournament for the first time in her career. “I really like to play with some slice, volley, everything with my game.”

The unseeded French player is making her debut at the All England Club. She has played at the French Open four times, reaching the second round once. She also played at this year’s Australian Open and again reached the second round. At the U.S. Open, she lost in the first round in 2018 in her only appearance at Flushing Meadows.

On Saturday, Tan beat Boulter 6-1, 6-1 on No. 2 Court. She never faced a break point in the match and converted five of the 10 she earned. Tan will next face Anisimova, who will also be playing in the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time.

The 20-year-old American advanced by beating Gauff 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-1 after starting the match by losing the first three games. She then lost the tiebreaker despite taking a 4-1 lead.

“I think the worst thing for a tennis player is to lose 7-6 in the first set,” Anisimova said. “I had the same experience at French Open. I think from experience it’s really important to just bounce back and give everything I have.”

Ajla Tomljanovic also advanced, beating 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

In the men’s draw, two Americans advanced to the fourth round and two others were eliminated.

Brandon Nakashima defeated Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4, 6-4, 6-1 to join Fritz.

Jenson Brooksby, however, lost to Cristian Garin 6-2, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 and Sock was beaten by Kubler.

No. 19 Alex de Minaur and No. 21 Botic van de Zandschulp also made it to the fourth round.

Later Saturday, French Open champion Iga Swiatek was playing Alize Cornet on No. 1 Court. Swiatek is the top-seeded player at Wimbledon and has won 37 straight matches.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova followed Gauff and Anisimova on Centre Court. Then Rafael Nadal, another two-time champion at the All England Club, was to play Lorenzo Sonego in the main stadium after that.