Complete coverage: NFL 2022 season preview
It’s tough to make it as a coach in the NFL, and 10 teams will be pegging their hopes on new coaches. What else is new for the 2022 NFL season?
It took one season away from the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford to win a Super Bowl, yet the quarterback still faces doubters. Is he a great quarterback or is he on a great team?
The Chargers have lived this before: Great quarterback but the team still doesn’t produce championships. Perhaps Justin Herbert can break that trend.
Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp will again be at the forefront of a Rams offense that has undergone some notable changes since winning the Super Bowl.
For a franchise considered cursed, the Chargers have incredible consistency at quarterback, with third-year pro Justin Herbert poised for greatness.
The Chargers’ defense cost them a shot at the playoffs last season, so they rebuilt and adding Khalil Mack opposite Joey Bosa made a drastic improvement.
Six of eight NFL divisions have new starting QBs, including Russell Wilson, Baker Mayfield, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Deshaun Watson and Mitch Trubisky.
The Rams defense was already good, thus a Super Bowl LVI title, but the addition of linebacker Bobby Wagner supplies a star on all three levels of the unit.
NFC predictions: How each team will finish in divisions this season
AFC predictions: How each team will finish in divisions this season
The Rams start prep for their season opener against Bills and should have all the starters ready to go, with the exception of Van Jefferson. The receiver’s status is unknown as he recovers from knee surgery.