Complete coverage: NFL 2022 season preview

Matthew Stafford warms up before leading the Rams to victory in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13. Will Stafford and the Rams successfully defend their title this season?
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
What to expect in the 2022 NFL season.

What’s new in the NFL? Plenty of coaching newbies and imminent player milestones

It’s tough to make it as a coach in the NFL, and 10 teams will be pegging their hopes on new coaches. What else is new for the 2022 NFL season?

Plaschke: Isn’t he great? Even with a ring, Matthew Stafford hasn’t earned super respect

It took one season away from the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford to win a Super Bowl, yet the quarterback still faces doubters. Is he a great quarterback or is he on a great team?

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers walks on the field.

Hernández: Can Justin Herbert’s promise outweigh Chargers’ beleaguered past? They appear armed

The Chargers have lived this before: Great quarterback but the team still doesn’t produce championships. Perhaps Justin Herbert can break that trend.

Worry-free Matthew Stafford out to prove elbow won’t be an issue: ‘I feel great’

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp will again be at the forefront of a Rams offense that has undergone some notable changes since winning the Super Bowl.

INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 10, 2021: Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Justin Herbert is the franchise quarterback who might finally redefine Chargering

For a franchise considered cursed, the Chargers have incredible consistency at quarterback, with third-year pro Justin Herbert poised for greatness.

COSTA MESA, CA - JULY 28: Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52), left, and Joey Bosa (97) at LA Chargers training camp at Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Costa Mesa, CA. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers’ revamped defense has huge edge with Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa end to end

The Chargers’ defense cost them a shot at the playoffs last season, so they rebuilt and adding Khalil Mack opposite Joey Bosa made a drastic improvement.

Carolina's Baker Mayfield (6) and Denver's Russell Wilson will open the NFL season against their former teams.

Russell Wilson, Baker Mayfield seek success with new teams. It worked for Matthew Stafford

Six of eight NFL divisions have new starting QBs, including Russell Wilson, Baker Mayfield, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Deshaun Watson and Mitch Trubisky.

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner stretches during an NFL mini camp football practice Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Super experience added by Bobby Wagner puts Rams defense on another level

The Rams defense was already good, thus a Super Bowl LVI title, but the addition of linebacker Bobby Wagner supplies a star on all three levels of the unit.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, right, speaks with quarterback Matthew Stafford during an NFL football practice Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Irvine, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

NFC predictions: How each team will finish in its division this season

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs before a NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

AFC predictions: How each team will finish in its division this season

Inglewood, CA - February 13: Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay holds the Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl title in rearview mirror, Rams begin drive to repeat with receiver question

The Rams start prep for their season opener against Bills and should have all the starters ready to go, with the exception of Van Jefferson. The receiver’s status is unknown as he recovers from knee surgery.

