College football Week 2: The eight best games to watch and stream

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian calls a play from the sideline during a game in November 2021. Could a little insider knowledge on the Alabama program help Texas against the Crimson Tide? (Chuck Burton / Associated Press)

For Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, the past meets the future when the Crimson Tide visit the Longhorns in Austin. Sarkisian, the former offensive coordinator under Nick Saban, is in his second season of rebuilding a team that finished 5-7 last year and lost six straight games. His staff includes three former Alabama assistants and the roster has three highly recruited Alabama transfers. Alabama is favored by 20½.

How to watch: 9 a.m.; Fox, Fox Sports app