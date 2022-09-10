College football: No. 1 Alabama avoids upset with last-minute win in Texas

Will Reichard kicked a 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds left, and Bryce Young and No. 1 Alabama overcame a stifling defensive effort by Texas to earn a hard-fought 20-19 victory on Saturday in Austin.

Young was hit and harassed by the Texas defense most of the game, but the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback put together a big fourth quarter.

He had a twisting, off-balance touchdown pass, and then a 20-yard scramble in the final minute to set up Reichard’s winning kick. Young easily dodged a blitzing defender, then had a wide open field ahead of him to scamper.

Young’s clutch play rescued Alabama on an uncharacteristically sloppy day when the Crimson Tide (2-0) struggled with penalties and dropped passes and was forced into six consecutive punts in one stretch. Texas (1-1) stuffed Alabama on fourth-and-inches late to set up a go-ahead field goal by Bert Auburn with 1:39 remaining.

Young also spoiled what could have been a program-defining victory for Texas and second-year coach Steve Sarkisian. Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was knocked out with a shoulder injury at the end of the first quarter.

The steady hand of backup Hudson Card and an inspired defense helped Texas build a 16-10 lead early in the fourth, and then drive for the lead again on Auburn’s fourth field goal of the day.

Young was 27-of-39 passing for 213 yards with the scrambling TD throw to Jahmyr Gibbs that gave Alabama a 17-16 lead. Jase McLellan had an 81-yard touchdown run for Alabama in the first quarter.

Alabama avoided its first nonconference loss since 2007 against Louisiana-Monroe in coach Nick Saban’s first season.

No. 3 Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12

C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes to Marvin Harrison Jr., TreVeyon Henderson ran for two more scores and the Buckeyes raced to a win at Columbus.

Harrison had a career-best seven catches for 184 yards. Coupled with his three-touchdown performance as a first-year player in the Rose Bowl last season, Harrison became only the second Ohio State receiver to have a pair of three-touchdown games in his career. Joey Galloway had multiple touchdown games in 1993 and ‘94.

Stroud, a Heisman Trophy favorite, had 207 passing yards and a pair of 42-yard touchdowns to Harrison in the first half. He finished 16-of-24 passing for 351 yards and four touchdowns as the Buckeyes (2-0) rolled up 538 yards.

Henderson busted through for an eight-yard scoring run in the first quarter and a 23-yard romp to open the second half. He finished with 10 carries for 87 yards.

Penalties helped put the Red Wolves in range for a 30-yard Dominic Zvada boot in the first quarter. Blown coverage and a missed tackle on a long James Blackman pass to Champ Flemings got them in range for another.

Blackman was 20 for 34 for 188 yards. Flemings caught 10 passes for 105.

No. 15 Miami 30, Southern Mississippi 7

Key’Shawn Smith caught a 35-yard flea-flicker touchdown from Tyler Van Dyke, part of a third-quarter burst that lifted the Hurricanes to the win at Miami Gardens.

Smith’s scoring grab — the only play of that drive — came 2:14 after Thaddius Franklin Jr.’s seven-yard touchdown run gave Miami (2-0) a bit of breathing room after the Hurricanes trailed for almost the entire second quarter.

Henry Parrish had a one-yard touchdown run late in the first half for the Hurricanes. Parrish rushed for 102 yards and Franklin added 66 more for Miami, which has started its season with two wins for only the seventh time in the last 18 seasons.

Van Dyke completed 19 of 29 passes for 230 yards and the score with one interception.

Jason Brownlee caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Zach Wilcke for Southern Miss (0-2).

No. 23 Wake Forest 45, Vanderbilt 25

Sam Hartman passed for 300 yards and four touchdowns for the Demon Deacons on the road in Nashville. Hartman connected on 18 of 27 passes after he missed Wake Forest’s opener against VMI because of a blood clot. The fifth-year quarterback directed the Demon Deacons to 11 wins and a trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game last season.

Hartman’s 68-yard touchdown pass to A.T. Perry lifted Wake Forest (2-0) to a 14-3 lead with 36 seconds left in the first quarter. He found Christian Turner for a two-yarder early in the second quarter, and then threw second-half touchdown passes to Taylor Morin and Cameron Hite.

A.J. Swann passed for two touchdowns for Vanderbilt in relief of Mike Wright. Swann also ran for a two-point conversion.

Re’Mahn Davis had 18 carries for 87 yards for the Commodores (2-1), including a two-yarder with 11:06 left in the first half that trimmed Wake Forest’s lead to 21-10.

The Demon Deacons went ahead to stay when Wright threw a pass to the left under pressure that was intercepted by Coby Davis and returned 31 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.

North Carolina 35, Georgia State 28

Drake Maye passed for two touchdowns, Omarion Hampton ran for a pair of scores and the Tar Heels escaped another upset bid from a Sun Belt Conference team after squandering an 18-point lead in Atlanta.

North Carolina (3-0) was coming off a wild 63-61 victory at Appalachian State despite giving up a staggering 40 points in the fourth quarter.

Georgia State ripped off 25 straight points to grab a 28-21 lead late in the third quarter. But UNC pulled out the win despite three TD passes from Georgia State (0-2) quarterback Darren Grainger.