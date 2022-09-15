College football Saturday: The eight best games to watch and stream

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett passes against Oregon on Sept. 3. (John Bazemore / Associated Press)

In its first two games, Georgia outscored Oregon and Samford 82-3. In last week’s 35-0 win against Samford, quarterback Stetson Bennett IV passed for 300 yards and the Georgia defense allowed just three first downs. South Carolina’s defense will have to regroup after the Gamecocks lost defensive starters Jordan Strachan and Mo Kaba for the season with ACL injuries during a 44-30 loss to Arkansas. Georgia is favored by 24½ points.

How to watch: 9 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+