NFL Week 5 best bets: Three games with intriguing early lines and odds

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett scrambles for a touchdown against the New York Jets on Sunday. (Matt Durisko / Associated Press)

The Steelers did not look good in their loss to the Jets this past weekend. We got to see the debut of Kenny Pickett and it did not go well, as he accounted for three of Pittsburgh’s four interceptions. Mitch Trubisky was just seven for 13 for 84 yards in the first half before getting benched. At least Najee Harris got going to a degree, but nobody respects the passing game of the Steelers.

Now Mike Tomlin has a quarterback controversy on his hands going into this week with long odds against the Bills. Buffalo is in an awful spot, though. Just after coming from behind to beat the Ravens, the Bills play this game against the Steelers and then visit the Chiefs with some revenge on the brain from last year’s playoff loss.

Situational spots aren’t sole justifications for plays, but there are some elements to this one that will likely affect the game. First, Josh Allen is unlikely to be the Josh Allen we saw against the Ravens. He had 11 carries for 70 yards and really carried the team. I’d be shocked if we see him running around against Pittsburgh risking injury. Second, if the Bills get a lead, they’re very likely to ease off the gas and start looking ahead to the Kansas City game. It will be all about staying healthy at that point. Finally, guys who are banged up have a higher chance of sitting here.

Whoever starts for the Steelers is not going to strike fear into the hearts of the Bills, and Buffalo is unlikely to bring the same offensive intensity or kill-shot mentality into this one. I think that’s good for an under.

Pick: Under 47