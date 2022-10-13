NFL Week 6 picks: Bills edge Chiefs; Eagles still perfect; Rams, Chargers win

Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II (25) intercepts the ball against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 6 in Denver. (Bart Young / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Colts by 1 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.

Both teams have their glaring weaknesses. Ugly as it was, that win at Denver was big for the Colts. Is Jonathan Taylor going to be back? Regardless, the Colts should be able to get it done.

Prediction: Colts 24, Jaguars 20