College football Week 7: The seven best games to watch and stream Saturday

Michigan running back Blake Corum, center, carries the ball against Maryland on Sept. 24. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

The undefeated teams will both face a ranked opponent for the first time in this Big Ten matchup at Ann Arbor, Mich. For J.J. McCarthy, the Wolverines sophomore quarterback, it will the first time in his career that he will start against a ranked team. Michigan running back Blake Corum has rushed for 500 yards and four touchdowns in three Big Ten games this season. The Nittany Lions defense is among the top five in the country, having allowed an average of 79.6 yards per game. Michigan is favored by 6½ points.

How to watch: 9 a.m. Fox, Fox Sports app