Photos: Roz Wyman dies; councilmember helped bring the Dodgers to L.A.

Rosalind Wyman, the youngest person ever elected to the Los Angeles City Council, at age 22 in 1953, was best known for keeping an unusual campaign promise — vowing to bring Major League Baseball to Los Angeles.

It took months of negotiations with the Dodgers’ mercurial owner, Walter O’Malley, before he finally agreed to uproot the team from Brooklyn and head to L.A., the opening chapter in what would become the westward migration of professional sports teams.

“Without Rosalind Wyman, the Dodgers wouldn’t be in Los Angeles, and the stadium would not have been built,” O’Malley’s son and former team owner Peter O’Malley once told The Times.

A California political insider and power broker for more than a half-century and only the second woman elected to the City Council, Wyman died late Wednesday at her home in Bel-Air , her family said in a statement. She was 92.

President Walter O’Malley, in front of an airplane engine, of the new Los Angeles Dodgers grins at the spectators and newsmen on hand to greet him and other Dodger officials arriving Oct. 23, 1957, in Los Angeles to set up business. To his left are Los Angeles County Supervisor Kenneth Hahn and City Councilwoman Rosalind Wyman. (Ed Widdis/Associated Press)

Walter O’Malley stands between country Supervisor Kenneth Hahn and City Councilwoman Rosalind Wyman on Oct. 23, 1957, as he stepped from a private plane marked “Los Angeles Dodgers” to a huge civic welcome at Los Angeles International Airport. Hundred of spectators were on hand, plus about 200 newsmen and two bands. O’Malley and a group of Dodgers officials were arriving to set up business in Los Angeles. (Ed Widdis/Associated Press)

Rosalind Wyman checking home base at the Los Angeles Coliseum on March 5, 1958. (Herald Examiner / Getty Images)

Rosalind Wyman checking the work and the general view at the L.A. Coliseum for the Dodgers on March 5, 1958. (Hearld Examiner/Getty Images)

The Dodgers’ Walter O’Malley throws out a baseball from the steps of a plane upon arriving in L.A. in 1958 while Rosalind Wyman and others watch. (USC/Corbis via Getty Images)

Rosalind Wyman wearing a baseball hat Oct. 7, 1957. (USC/Corbis via Getty Images)

Rafer Johnson receives resolution from Councilwoman Rosalind Wiener with his parents, Mr & Mrs Lewis Johnson and Mayor Poulson on left in August of 1958. (Heawrld Examiner / Getty Images)

Rosalind (Roz) Wiener Wyman won a seat on the Los Angeles City Council when she was just 22, back in 1953. And a few years later she helped bring the then-Brooklyn Dodgers to their current home at Chavez Ravine. Roz with photo of Sandy Koufax pitching in 1966. (Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times)

Wyman holds a print of herself and O’Malley Dodger owner. (Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times)

Former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda talks with Roz Wyman before the Dodgers game with the Atlanta Braves in game one of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., on Oct. 4, 2018. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Roz Wyman, former Los Angeles City Council member who started at age 22 in 1953 help bring the Brooklyn Dodgers to Los Angeles passed away at the age of 92. former owner Peter O’Malley, right, shakes hands with former Dodger Wally Moon, left, as former city council member Roz Wyman looks on during the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Dodger Stadium prior to a opening day baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 10, 2012. (Getty Images)

Dodgers’ co-owner Stan Kasten greeting former LA City Councilwoman Roz Wyman before the game in Dodger Stadium against the Giants May 7, 2012. (Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times)