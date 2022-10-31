World Series Game 3 rained out; Astros and Phillies to play Tuesday
Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed by rain Monday night with the matchup tied 1-1, pushing the entire Fall Schedule schedule back one day.
The rainout moved Game 3 to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, when the weather was supposed to be all clear. There was a smattering of boos at the ballpark when the washout was announced an hour before the scheduled first pitch on Halloween night.
Game 4 will now be played Wednesday and Game 5 is set for the scheduled travel day Thursday night — Game 5 will compete with the NFL game that has, of all teams, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in Houston against the Texans.
There will be a travel day on Friday if necessary. That had been the original date of Game 6.
Game 6 has been rescheduled for Saturday and Game 7 would be Sunday. All games will start at 5:03 p.m. PT.
After two games in Houston, the World Series had moved to Philly for Monday night and the Astros were set to send right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. against Phillies righty Noah Syndergaard.
With the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series, some wonder how good the team could have been with Mike Trout and Bryce Harper on the same roster.
Astros manager Dusty Baker said McCullers would remain the starter for Game 3 if there was a rainout. There was no immediate indication if Syndergaard would pitch for the Phillies.
The Astros had not named a Game 4 starter and the Phillies were going with lefty Ranger Suarez.
The Phillies clinched the National League Championship Series with a win against San Diego on a rainy, gusty Sunday. The Phillies famously won the 2008 World Series with a Game 5 victory that took three days to complete because of heavy rain.
