Advertisement
Share
Sports

Nets part ways with coach Steve Nash after poor start, more controversy

Steve Nash argues a call at a game.
The Brooklyn Nets have parted ways with coach Steve Nash, the team announced Tuesday.
(Morry Gash / Associated Press)
By BRIAN MAHONEY
Associated Press
Share
NEW YORK — 

Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets coach after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving.

The Nets announced Tuesday that they had parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5.

Nash made it to this season after Kevin Durant said he wanted him out this summer, but not much longer. The Nets have been another mess, with bad play on the court and bad headlines off it.

Advertisement

The biggest — again — was created by Irving, who posted a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter page last week, drawing criticism from Nets owner Joe Tsai.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) winces after injuring his back in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 121-110. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Lakers

Hernández: Lakers’ big problem with first win: Anthony Davis’ aching back

First-year coach Darvin Ham and the Lakers get a feel-good first win Sunday over the Nuggets, but Anthony Davis’ aching back is a bad sign of future hopes.

Nash led the Nets to the playoffs in both full seasons, his first as an NBA coach.

Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement