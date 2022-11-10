Ranking the NBA City Edition jerseys: One team (not the Lakers) will wear a work of art

The NBA and Nike really ask a lot of their jerseys.

According to a news release Thursday to go along with the unveiling of the 2022-23 City Edition uniforms, those items of clothing are expected to:

— “Represent the stories, history and heritage that make each NBA franchise unique;”

— Honor “the bonds between court, community and culture;”

— “Help break down barriers;”

— “Bring people together;”

— “Build community;”

Advertisement

— “And expand sport for a new generation.”

Wow. That’s a lot of pressure to place on some cloth and thread.

But most NBA fans probably don’t think about that stuff too much when they pluck down their cash for a jersey — they just want to support their teams and look good doing it. And that’s the spirit of this list — ranking the unis from worst to best based solely on the eyeball test, with no thought given to the background of the design, team history or whatever.

Some teams really went all out and produced some fun, thoughtful, unique, fashionable outfits any player or fan would be psyched to wear. Others tried to do some of those things and failed to varying degrees. And some teams clearly had better things to do with their time.

Here’s how they rank (the Utah Jazz do not have a City Edition uniform; all quotes are from the Nike/NBA news release):