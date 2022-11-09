Lakers’ LeBron James exits game against Clippers with left leg soreness

Tyron Lue has the championship ring to prove it.

“My saying was,” Lue said, “‘We got LeBron James; we always got a chance to win.”

But what if you don’t have him?

The Lakers, who were already losing with James on the court could be facing even more problems with him off of it, the Lakers’ star exiting the game midway through the fourth quarter as he grabbed at the inside of his left thigh.

The team eventually called the injury “left leg soreness.”

James missed 17 games after straining his left groin in his first year with the Lakers, later saying it was partially torn.

James said Wednesday the injury didn’t feel as bad as it did in 2018. He said he’ll undergo imaging on the injury Thursday.

Prior to getting hurt, James scored 30 points, capturing an offensive rhythm for the first time since early in the season, hitting 4-of-9 from three. But after posting up on Paul George with just under six minutes left in the game and drawing a foul, James winced in pain and started to grab at the inside of his leg. At the next stoppage in play, he limped off the court and directly into the tunnel.

The Lakers fell to 2-9, losing to the Clippers 114-101.

“It’s just a lot of adversity,” Darvin Ham said, `

It’s the latest bit of early-season problems facing the Lakers and Ham, who have already seen two players undergo the same thumb surgery, a stomach virus rip through the locker room and persistent injuries to their two biggest stars.

Anthony Davis has been dealing with back pain since the preseason, giving him a permanent spot on the team’s injury report early this year. In the first half Wednesday, he appeared to reaggravate the issue, grabbing at his back after one play.

James has also been a regular on the team’s injury report with left foot soreness, missing the team’s game in Utah on Monday because of it.. Pregame on Wednesday, James said the injury would only heal if he didn’t play.

“Rest is the only way to help it, which I don’t have. So I’ll play it day by day,” James said pregame. “I’ll be in the lineup tonight.”

But Friday? Who knows?

“Still got to try to find ways to get wins whether he’s in the lineup or not,” Davis said.