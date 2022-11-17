College football Saturday: The six best games to watch and stream

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) celebrates with teammates after making a touchdown catch against Nebraska on Nov. 12. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Illinois, which was in the hunt for first place in the West Division of the Big Ten, has lost two straight games including last week’s 31-24 defeat to Purdue. Michigan is 10-0 for the first time since 2006, and if the Wolverines get past the Fighting Illini and Ohio State beats Maryland, it will also be the first time since 2006 that both teams have collided with perfect records. The big stakes date is Nov. 26 at Columbus, Ohio. Michigan is favored by 17½ points.

How to watch: 9 a.m. ABC, ESPN+