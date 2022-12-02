Advertisement
Share
Sports

Jacob deGrom agrees to five-year deal with Texas Rangers

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers against the San Diego Padres on Oct. 8.
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers against the San Diego Padres on Oct. 8. DeGrom signed a five-year deal with the Texas Rangers on Friday.
(Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
ARLINGTON, Texas — 

Free-agent ace Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers agreed to a five-year contract Friday.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner leaves the New York Mets after nine seasons — the past two shortened by injuries.

After making his first start last season in early August, deGrom went 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA. He helped the Mets reach the playoffs, then opted out of his contract to become a free agent.

Advertisement

Texas announced the signing Friday night after the 34-year-old deGrom passed his physical.

Former Major League Baseball outfielder Yasiel Puig of Kiwoom Heroes gestures in the outfield

Dodgers

Former Dodgers star Yasiel Puig could face trial next month in sports betting case

Former Dodgers star Yasiel Puig has been charged with making false statements in a federal investigation of an illegal sports betting operation.

Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement