Rose Bowl: No. 8 Utah to face No. 11 Penn State in Pasadena

Utah knew its reward for its Pac-12 championship game win over USC was a trip to the Rose Bowl.

The College Football Playoff selection committee revealed its final rankings Sunday and confirmed the No. 8 Utes (10-3) will face No. 11 Penn State (10-2) in Pasadena.

The Utes closed strong, overpowering surging USC, after earlier losses to Florida, UCLA and Oregon.

The Nittany Lions were equally potent in November after falling to Michigan and Ohio State, which earned spots in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The Rose Bowl is set to kick off at 2 p.m. PST on Monday, Jan. 2, and the game will air nationally on ESPN.

Utah lost last season’s Rose Bowl to Ohio State. The Buckeyes avoided a potential rematch with the Utes by sliding into the final playoff semifinal slot.

Los Angeles will be hosting three bowls this season, with the Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl to kick off at 12:30 p.m. PST Dec. 17 at SoFi Stadium. The official pairing has not been announced, but Mountain West champion Fresno State is expected to take on Washington State.

Los Angeles closes out bowl season by hosting the College Football Playoff national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. PST on Jan. 9 and the game will air on ESPN. No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 Ohio State clinched semifinal bids and will vie for a spot in the title game.