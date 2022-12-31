Advertisement
Georgia holds on to defeat Ohio State and advance to CFP title game

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell makes a touchdown catch in front of Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke.
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell makes a touchdown catch in front of Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke during the second half of the Bulldogs’ 42-41 win in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night.
(Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff WriterFollow
ATLANTA — 

Stetson Bennett has that Dog in him.

The Georgia quarterback threw the game-winning touchdown pass to receiver Adonai Mitchell with 54 seconds remaining to send the top-seeded Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff national championship game with a 42-41 win over No. 4 Ohio State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia will try to defend its title on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium against No. 4 Texas Christian, which earned a spot in the final after an exhilarating 51-45 victory over No. 3 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) looks to pass against Michigan during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl.

Sports

TCU upsets Michigan in Fiesta Bowl thriller to advance to CFP championship

Behind standout play from Max Duggan and two touchdowns off interception returns, TCU defeated Michigan 51-45 to advance to the national championship game.

After the Horned Frogs and Wolverines battled in what many hailed on social media as the best College Football Playoff game ever, Georgia and Ohio State didn’t disappoint in the Peach Bowl. The Bulldogs overcame two 14-point deficits and rushed the field after Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles’ 50-yard field goal with three seconds remaining sailed wide.

Bennett, who won most outstanding offensive player, finished with 398 passing yards, three touchdowns and an interception on 23-of-34 passing, dueling with fellow Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud.

The Ohio State quarterback had 348 passing yards and four touchdowns on identical passes. The Rancho Cucamonga High alumnus led the Buckeyes down the field for their final field goal attempt, but was left to retreat up the tunnel as Georgia players celebrated on the field after the final horn.

The Bulldogs (14-0) will have a chance to become the first repeat national champions since Alabama won in 2011 and 2012. After giving up 10 unanswered points in the third quarter to enter the fourth with a 14-point deficit — the largest it had faced all year — Georgia kept Ohio State’s offense out of the end zone in the fourth quarter.

Sports
Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers college sports and the NBA for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps for the Southern California News Group. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

