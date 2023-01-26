Advertisement
Sports

Kobe Bryant crash anniversary: Reflecting on his death three years later

Portrait illustration of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.
(Constance Brantley / For The Times)
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020, along with Newport Beach residents John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; Sarah and Payton Chester; Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan.

The Times looks back on the life of the Lakers legend three years later.

Newport Beach, CA - January 24: Amalia Holguin of Sage Hill Academy High School, is a freshman point guard playing varsity basketball who played for Kobe Bryant's Mamba Academy team. Photo taken in Sage Hill Academy High School in Newport Beach Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Amalia Holguin of Sage Hill High could be next big thing in girls' basketball. The freshman was the last player to be coached by Kobe Bryant at Mamba Academy to reach high school.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
She’s the last player Kobe Bryant coached to reach high school and you see him in her

Sage Hill High School freshman Amalia Holguin completes Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Academy legacy. His influence is ingrained in her play.

Lakers Kobe Bryant smiles during the final game of his career

Plaschke: The evolution of Kobe Bryant from brash youngster to Hall of Famer

Kobe Bryant’s induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame is a tribute not only to greatness, but to the circuitous route he traveled to get there.

LOS ANGELES, CA, SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2015 - Kobe Bryant stands for the National Anthem.

Plaschke: Reminders of Kobe Bryant’s life and spirit remain vivid

It’s been one year since Kobe Bryant’s death, but the Lakers legend’s impact on our lives and the tragedy of his loss remain all too real.

Kobe Bryant approaches his family for a hug after his final game with the Lakers on April 13, 2016.

Kobe Bryant, from the start, was an athlete like no other

Kobe Bryant’s path to greatness in the NBA seemed assured. But it would not be easy.

A collage of drawings of The Times' 75 greatest Lakers players.

75 greatest Lakers players: Magic, Kobe and Kareem top the list

Current and former L.A. Times staff members selected the 75 greatest Lakers players as the club prepares for its diamond jubilee.

Portrait illustration of Kobe and Gianna Bryant with a wall of fan messages around them.

The final hours of Kobe Bryant’s life: An oral history

A collection of texts, radio communications, quotes and scenes from the last hours of Kobe Bryant’s life before the fatal helicopter crash in Calabasas.

Lakers forward LeBron James acknowledges the fans' ovation after passing Kobe Bryant for No. 3 on the NBA's all-time scoring list during a game Jan. 25, 2020, in Philadelphia.

How the Lakers went from LeBron’s milestone to handling Kobe’s death

The Lakers had just finished a trip with a win in Philadelphia. LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant for third on the scoring list, but hours later Bryant would die.

Toronto Raptors assistant coach Rex Kalamian talks with guard Delon Wright (55) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Exclusive footage: The 1996 Kobe Bryant pre-draft workout nobody could believe

Former Clippers assistant Rex Kalamian handled many video duties with the team in 1996 when Kobe Bryant worked out before the NBA draft. Here’s exclusive footage.

Lakers star Kobe Bryant pays homage to the crowd at Staples Center following the final game of his career on April 13, 2016.

Five observations highlighting Kobe Bryant’s greatness

Kobe Bryant achieved things on and off the court that marveled both fans and adversaries. Here’s a look at how the Lakers legend achieved greatness.

Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson embrace before Bryant's final game at Staples Center on April 13, 2016.

Magic Johnson shares Kobe Bryant’s legacy; fans demand it

Lakers star-turned-entrepreneur Magic Johnson often is asked about Kobe Bryant, taking time to preserve his memory and celebrate a life that was cut short.

Lakers star Kobe Bryant shakes hands with Lakers legend Jerry West during a February 2010 ceremony to celebrate Bryant breaking the team record for most career points.

Jerry West reflects on Kobe Bryant: From wunderkind to icon

The former Lakers star-turned-executive made the draft-day trade that brought Bryant to L.A. It’s an emotional time for Jerry West.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA NOVEMBER 16, 2014-Lakers Kobe Bryant takes a breather agianst the Warriors at the Staples Center Sunday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Plaschke: How can Kobe Bryant be gone? His legend wasn’t supposed to end this way

Kobe Bryant was our childhood hero, our adult icon. It seems impossible to believe he has died at age 41.

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and Clippers coach Doc Rivers chat after a game in 2016.

Doc Rivers on Kobe Bryant: ‘Mamba mentality’ changed the NBA

Former Clippers and Celtics coach Doc Rivers, who is now with the 76ers, reflects on Lakers legend Kobe Bryant a year after his death.

The Christmas card of Vanessa Bryant and her daughters she posted on social media.

Remembering Kobe and Gianna: Vanessa Bryant on social media

A look at how Kobe Bryant’s widow took to social media throughout the year to honor her husband and daughter while sharing her struggles after their deaths.

Kobe Bryant is swarmed by teammates Derek Fisher, Rick Fox and Shaquille O'Neal.

Remembering Kobe: Former Lakers teammates on his greatness

Kobe Bryant’s former teammates Robert Horry, Rick Fox, Brian Shaw and Devean George share their thoughts about what made the Lakers legend so great.

Lakers star Kobe Bryant, left, and New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis talk while sitting on the bench during a game at the 2012 London Olympics.

Kobe Bryant didn’t mentor many young players; Anthony Davis was an exception

Lakers star Anthony Davis remembers Kobe Bryant: ‘You were the first guy to put me under your wing and show me the ins and outs of the league.’

Kobe Bryant smiles after winning an Academy Award for best animated short film, "Dear Basketball," on March 4, 2018.

Kobe Bryant’s business empire remains expansive — and inspiring — after his death

In the roughly four-year stretch between Kobe Bryant’s retirement and his death in 2020, he built a wide-ranging business portfolio that lives on.

PHOENIX, AZ - FEBRUARY 19: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers adjusts his jersey during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center on February 19, 2012 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 102-90. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant HATED losing so much that it set him apart from his Lakers teammates

As much as Kobe Bryant was driven to win, he revealed in his 2018 book “Mamba Mentality” that his hatred of losing was just as intense as his desire to win.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA JANUARY 31, 2020-Members of the Black Mambas girls basketball team sit courtside before honoring their teammate Gianna and her father and coach Kobe Bryant at the Staples Center Thursday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

The final game of Kobe Bryant the coach

Those who watched Kobe Bryant coach his daughter’s youth basketball team the day before he died saw a man at peace and enjoying what he loved to do.

