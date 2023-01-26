Kobe Bryant crash anniversary: Reflecting on his death three years later
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020, along with Newport Beach residents John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; Sarah and Payton Chester; Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan.
The Times looks back on the life of the Lakers legend three years later.
She’s the last player Kobe Bryant coached to reach high school and you see him in her
Sage Hill High School freshman Amalia Holguin completes Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Academy legacy. His influence is ingrained in her play.
Kobe Bryant’s induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame is a tribute not only to greatness, but to the circuitous route he traveled to get there.
It’s been one year since Kobe Bryant’s death, but the Lakers legend’s impact on our lives and the tragedy of his loss remain all too real.
Kobe Bryant’s path to greatness in the NBA seemed assured. But it would not be easy.
Current and former L.A. Times staff members selected the 75 greatest Lakers players as the club prepares for its diamond jubilee.
A collection of texts, radio communications, quotes and scenes from the last hours of Kobe Bryant’s life before the fatal helicopter crash in Calabasas.
The Lakers had just finished a trip with a win in Philadelphia. LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant for third on the scoring list, but hours later Bryant would die.
Former Clippers assistant Rex Kalamian handled many video duties with the team in 1996 when Kobe Bryant worked out before the NBA draft. Here’s exclusive footage.
Kobe Bryant achieved things on and off the court that marveled both fans and adversaries. Here’s a look at how the Lakers legend achieved greatness.
Lakers star-turned-entrepreneur Magic Johnson often is asked about Kobe Bryant, taking time to preserve his memory and celebrate a life that was cut short.
The former Lakers star-turned-executive made the draft-day trade that brought Bryant to L.A. It’s an emotional time for Jerry West.
Kobe Bryant was our childhood hero, our adult icon. It seems impossible to believe he has died at age 41.
Former Clippers and Celtics coach Doc Rivers, who is now with the 76ers, reflects on Lakers legend Kobe Bryant a year after his death.
A look at how Kobe Bryant’s widow took to social media throughout the year to honor her husband and daughter while sharing her struggles after their deaths.
Kobe Bryant’s former teammates Robert Horry, Rick Fox, Brian Shaw and Devean George share their thoughts about what made the Lakers legend so great.
Lakers star Anthony Davis remembers Kobe Bryant: ‘You were the first guy to put me under your wing and show me the ins and outs of the league.’
In the roughly four-year stretch between Kobe Bryant’s retirement and his death in 2020, he built a wide-ranging business portfolio that lives on.
As much as Kobe Bryant was driven to win, he revealed in his 2018 book “Mamba Mentality” that his hatred of losing was just as intense as his desire to win.
Those who watched Kobe Bryant coach his daughter’s youth basketball team the day before he died saw a man at peace and enjoying what he loved to do.